edwin sierra and Pilar Gasca have had a solid relationship for seven years. The model has just turned 29 and, as a gift from her, the comic actor surprised her with a trip to Europe. In a conversation with a local medium, she said that she is in one of her best stages of her life next to the comedian. Likewise, she reported that he pampers her at all times and her union is strengthened by the trust they have. He also talked about marriage plans and the possibility of conceiving children.

What does Pilar Gasca, Edwin Sierra’s partner, think about marriage?

Pilar Gasca stated that she does not live with edwin sierra even though they have been in a relationship for many years. According to her, her way of life makes them happy and they understand each other. She commented that he owns her house and she owns her apartment, and they see each other when the occasion warrants.

“This is how we are fine,” highlighted the model. “We leave the issue of children, marriage and cohabitation for others,” she added in the interview with Trome.

What does Edwin Sierra say about open relationships?

edwin sierra It has made it clear that one’s partner must be respected, according to their culture and type of relationship. “Considering the culture, nobody here is prepared for this type of relationship. For me, it is a pretext to justify going out with other people,” the comic actor told the same outlet.

In addition, he mentioned that Pilar Gasca knows the password of his mobile phone and has no problem that she can check his social networks. “She has the key to my cell phone and she can see my networks, but there is trust between us: we are not toxic nor do we see who we chat with,” said the comedian.

How many years apart do Edwin Sierra have with Pilar Gasca?

Edwin Sierra and Pilar Gasca live their love to the full, ignoring criticism for their age difference. They have made it clear that the years that they take are just numbers and downplay it. The comedian actor is 51 years old, while his life partner is 29.

