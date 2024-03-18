After a long day of work, Gouda truck driver Edwin de Vos would like to have his potatoes. But it is not easy to find a suitable parking space for his purple fifty-ton truck. His ideal spot near a sports hall came under fire last year by an anonymous complainant who reported his truck twenty times in the Smart Reporting app. What now?

#Edwin #searches #parking #spot #purple #truck #wee #hours #anonymous #complainant