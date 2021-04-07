Edwin Jackson (1.90 meters and 31 years old) will not play again for the remainder of the season. The guard has suffered a relapse of his right wrist injury (rupture of the scapholunate ligament) that kept him off the court for five months and for which he will have to undergo surgery on April 12.

The Frenchman, with a contract until 2022 with the schoolboys, was injured for the first time against UCAM Murcia on September 24 on the second day of the Endesa League and It fell again against the university students last Sunday, March 4. During the warm-up before the match, he was already showing symptoms of pain in the affected hand.

His wrist problem has weighed down on him in the nine games he has played since his return against Unicaja on February 27. Self-conscious in attack, he did not dare to launch fluently from the perimeter or from medium distance. In the shots near the rim he did not look comfortable either.

Alessandro Gentile

This has caused their averages to plummet in their 11 games this season: 6.5 points with 26.9% from the triple and 2.6 rebounds for a 3.9 PIR. His loss joins that of Dovydas Giedraitis (shoulder) and the eternal doubt of Alessandro Gentile. Barea ended up touched against UCAM.

Gentile’s case is the most abnormal. The Italian has missed the last two ACB games due to a grade one muscle injury to the adductor longus of the left lower limb after spending January and most of February in dry dock due to COVID.

“It’s anyone’s guess: both he and the club do everything we can to get him back, but he has ups and downs. He returns to training, but the next day he is not well. When he is at 100% he will return, he has linked COVID and its consequences with the muscle injury, and is in the process of recovery and struggling to return. We are going to see how the week is to see if he can be in Tenerife ”, said Jota Cuspinera, Estu coach, after the defeat against Murcia.