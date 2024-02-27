Serrano Heart He surprised his fans a few weeks ago by presenting the young talent Milagros Díaz in style, which generated various comments on social networks. Oscar Custodio Chavesta, owner of the group La Bella Luz, also did the same and described the event as an “ambush” on the part of Corazón Serrano. Now, Edwin Guerrero breaks his silence and clarifies the situation.

What did Edwin Guerrero say about Milagros Díaz joining Corazón Serrano?

In dialogue with The Republic, Edwin Guerrero clarified that he maintains a good relationship with Óscar Custodio Chavesta, owner of the La Bella Luz orchestra, and stated that he always respected the contracts. Furthermore, he asserted that Milagros Díaz had already been monitored by Corazón Serrano and his arrival in the group was only a matter of time.

“I wouldn't want it to be misunderstood, but Mr. Óscar is our friend, well, he is more of Lorenzo's friend. If Milagros were my daughter, for example, and she is in one place, and she has the opportunity to go to another, as long as there is no lack of respect, I think that opportunities come and we have to take them. We are a formal group that pays all its benefits to the staff and if they have a contract, they have to wait, but there are many groups that are not. Suddenly they do it to avoid paying what every worker deserves. That is why we were able to have the freedom to bring Milagros. It was quick, but her entry was a matter of time, she was already monitored by us,” Guerrero said.

What did Óscar Custodio say about Milagros Díaz joining Corazón Serrano?

Oscar Custodio declared before The Republic about the departure of Milagros Diaz and its incorporation into Corazón Serrano. The leader of La Bella Luz said that his group gave Díaz the opportunity to train as an artist, so his decision to leave them affected them. “We were sad and at the same time disappointed. I want to be emphatic with the ways in which a member's departure should occur. Her departure has not been common. “We have taken it as an ambush.”he commented.

Fellow mathematician Óscar Custodio was disappointed by the way in which Milagros Díaz left the group. Likewise, he pointed out that Corazón Serrano would not have respected the deadlines.

“And I want many people to know that it has not been a normal departure, because we and the gentlemen know (owners of Corazón Serrano) that, when a singer emigrates to another group, she is always given time. I always say that it is good Give yourself some time to not harm the group you still belong to. We have formed it for years, it has been quite a job, but its departure has been in a bad way, and I want it to serve as a precedent, both for the singers and orchestra owners: you cannot act dishonestly, harming others,” he added.