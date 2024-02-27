Serrano Heart was recently embroiled in controversy following the departure of two of its most prominent members, Briela Cirilo and Edu Baluarte. In an exclusive interview with The Republic, The founder of this Piura group spoke about the controversy that arose when it was announced that these young people were no longer in the group. Along these lines, Guerrero Neira explained to fans how the events occurred and under what terms his relationship with both singers was.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano invites Yahaira Plasencia to sing on her anniversary and fans are shocked: “Stay in the cumbia”

What did Edwin Guerrero say about the departure of Briela Cirilo and Edu Baluarte?

In a recent interview with La República, Edwin Guerrero Neira, founder and musical director of Corazón Serrano, spoke for the first time about the departure of Briela Cirilo and Edu Baluarte of this group.

“We make a contract for a certain period of time, but in the first six months of the contract, both the employer and the worker have the freedom to choose whether the adaptation was complied with,” he said at the beginning.

“That happened with Edu and Briela, who chose those six months to leave. The truth is that they left. Edu left once due to a health issue, we have been behind and we told him again to come in. She came back, apparently everything was normal and suddenly another day she left out of nowhere. And people attacking us: 'Why did they throw it away?'” held.

“On the subject of Briela, I think she didn't feel comfortable, maybe because of style, I don't know. She is a very prepared, very talented girl.She composes, plays piano, she is spectacular. We admire her very much. That's why we hired her. We would have liked her to continue more, but she chose not to continue. Even just a week ago, we contacted each other again and reached an agreement to continue, but suddenly this last Monday she told us that no, that she has her plans. But everything for holy peace, no one has ever disrespected us, neither Edu nor Briela”, he added.

What did Briela Cirilo say after leaving Corazón Serrano?

Briela Cirilo said goodbye to Corazón Serrano in January 2024 after less than six months of union. It should be noted that the singer joined this orchestra in August 2023. Her departure from the group was confirmed after her image was removed from a promotional flyer, a place that would later be occupied by the new vocalist, Milagros Diaz.

The group was quick to express their gratitude to Briela for her contribution and highlighted the “great experiences” shared. In turn, Cyril did the same and mentioned his intention to seek new directions to continue growing professionally. Despite his short stay, he left an undoubted mark on the group, especially with the success of songs like 'Mix corazón liar', which reached more than 15 million views on YouTube.

Corazón Serrano wished Briela Cirilo the best. Photo: Facebook/Corazón Serrano

YOU CAN SEE: This is what Corazón Serrano's new song with Anna Carina sounds like, 'Tu amor me duele', which surprises fans

What did Edu Baluarte say after his departure from Corazón Serrano?

Edu Baluarte confirmed his departure from Corazón Serrano in December 2023. In this regard, the young performer indicated that he was looking to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a soloist. This decision seems to have been difficult for him, since he expressed “with great pain and sadness” his departure from the group.

Baluarte thanked the Guerrero Neira family, owners of the orchestra, and his colleagues for the experience and support received during his time in the group. Furthermore, he mentioned that he was working with a production company, Wawa Music, in his first solo project. His followers have responded positively and wished him success in his new musical stage.