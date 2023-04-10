Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Edwin Cardona: this is the medical report after an injury in Racing

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Edwin Cardona: this is the medical report after an injury in Racing


close

Edwin Cardona

Edwin Cardona

The Colombian was injured in Racing’s match at the weekend.

The last months of the Colombian midfielder’s career Edwin Cardona they have been very difficult. This Saturday, Cardona returned to the starting lineup of Racing after almost seven months and had no luck.

(You may be interested: Edwin Cardona and his bad luck: he hit a rival hard and was injured; video)

See also  Lodde beats two Olympians and wins the Skeet World Cup in Lonato

the last game of cardona as a starter it had been on September 10, when he played 59 minutes in the victory of racing 1-0 against Students. Since then, he had appeared in only three pinch-hitting games, most recently on Feb. 13.

Racing’s coach, Fernando Gago, gave him a new opportunity in the match he was playing this Saturday against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata as a visitor. However, Cardona barely lasted 35 minutes on the field: he was injured.

Shortly before leaving the field, Cardona made a very strong tackle on the Gimnasia player Bautista Barros Schelotto, nephew of Guillermo and Gustavo Barros Schelotto. The referee Nicolás Lamolina admonished him, although the local public asked for his expulsion.

Medical part

Photo:

Screenshot

The Racing de Avellaneda club reported on Monday the seriousness of the Colombian’s injury.

“The studies carried out this morning on Edwin Cardona They revealed that he suffered a grade 2 sprain in his right ankle.”

Now the player is expected to start a quick process to recover from this new injury that interrupts his football continuity again.

SPORTS

See also  Porsche: 963 LMDh customers of WEC and IMSA arrive at the end of April

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Edwin #Cardona #medical #report #injury #Racing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
"At the bottom there is room": Who is Franco Iza, July’s suitor who would delay Cristóbal?

"At the bottom there is room": Who is Franco Iza, July's suitor who would delay Cristóbal?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result