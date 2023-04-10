Edwin Cardona: this is the medical report after an injury in Racing

The last months of the Colombian midfielder’s career Edwin Cardona they have been very difficult. This Saturday, Cardona returned to the starting lineup of Racing after almost seven months and had no luck.

(You may be interested: Edwin Cardona and his bad luck: he hit a rival hard and was injured; video)

the last game of cardona as a starter it had been on September 10, when he played 59 minutes in the victory of racing 1-0 against Students. Since then, he had appeared in only three pinch-hitting games, most recently on Feb. 13.

Racing’s coach, Fernando Gago, gave him a new opportunity in the match he was playing this Saturday against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata as a visitor. However, Cardona barely lasted 35 minutes on the field: he was injured.

Shortly before leaving the field, Cardona made a very strong tackle on the Gimnasia player Bautista Barros Schelotto, nephew of Guillermo and Gustavo Barros Schelotto. The referee Nicolás Lamolina admonished him, although the local public asked for his expulsion.

Medical part

Photo: Screenshot

The Racing de Avellaneda club reported on Monday the seriousness of the Colombian’s injury.

“The studies carried out this morning on Edwin Cardona They revealed that he suffered a grade 2 sprain in his right ankle.”

Now the player is expected to start a quick process to recover from this new injury that interrupts his football continuity again.

[PARTE MÉDICO] The studies carried out this morning on Edwin Cardona showed that he suffered a grade 2 sprain in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/ldGPrrD20e – Racing Club (@RacingClub) April 10, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news