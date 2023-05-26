Edwin Cardona has high immediate expectations. He wants to recover his best level, he wants to be important in Racing Argentina, he wants to return one day to the Colombian National Team and to his roots, to Atlético Nacional.

The last few months of Colombian midfielder Edwin Cardona’s career have been very difficult. In April, Cardona returned to Racing’s starting lineup after almost seven months and had no luck.

In a match against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata as a visitor, Cardona barely lasted 35 minutes on the field: he was injured.

back to green

Speaking to ESPN, Cardona, from Argentina, spoke of his immediate objectives.

When asked by Colombia selectionsaid: “Beautiful memories, my heart crawls, it was a beautiful process, my dream is still that, there are players in a great moment and I am proud of that. They do things well, like Carrascal, Wilmar Barrios, Yaser Asprilla For one, it is more motivating to give a thousand to be able to be at the level that one wishes to be in the National Team. God will put everything in its place, hopefully I can gain confidence in the club and be able to show that I can be back in the Selection”, said Cardona.

In addition, the steering wheel, when asked by Faustino Asprillaspoke of the option of returning to Atlético Nacional.

“The idea is always there, I hope the opportunity is given, I would love it, I have not had conversations with anyone; they are in a great moment, I am happy. Waiting to finish the semester and make the best decision. National will always be a great decision, I have always been come back,” he said.

In addition, Cardona stated that he was visiting at the concentration hotel of the Colombia U-20 National Team that is playing in the Youth World Cup. “Once I was in their place and now I’m a fan of them and I see that they give everything for the country,” he said.

