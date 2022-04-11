Edwin Cardona scores and claims for criticism: see his score

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Edwin Cardona
Photo:
The Colombian was the protagonist in Racing’s victory.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 10, 2022, 07:55 PM
Racing, which remained at the top of the League Cup table in Argentina, added a new victory at the expense of Platense, which they beat by 1-0 as a visitor, with a goal by Colombian Edwin Cardona.
As well as staying on top, Racing came close to securing a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals, while also remaining comor the last unbeaten in the championship, with five wins in a row.
In an intense game, the ‘Squid’ had him mistreat the pointer during several passages, but the ‘Academy’ quickened the pace in the last minutes, and scored the winning goal in stoppage time through the Colombian Edwin Cardona (90+7, penalty)after a foul sanctioned at the request of the VAR by the hand of a local defender.
“LET THEY SAY THAT CARDONA CAME OUT AND THE TEAM GOT BETTER, ANNOYING” declared the Colombian and was annoyed by the criticism. He today he came back and scored the winning goal. pic.twitter.com/oJxsfjN7pH
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 10, 2022
SPORTS AND AFP
more sports news
April 10, 2022, 07:55 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Edwin #Cardona #scores #claims #criticism #score
Leave a Reply