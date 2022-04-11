Edwin Cardona scores and claims for criticism: see his score

Racing, which remained at the top of the League Cup table in Argentina, added a new victory at the expense of Platense, which they beat by 1-0 as a visitor, with a goal by Colombian Edwin Cardona.

As well as staying on top, Racing came close to securing a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals, while also remaining comor the last unbeaten in the championship, with five wins in a row.

In an intense game, the ‘Squid’ had him mistreat the pointer during several passages, but the ‘Academy’ quickened the pace in the last minutes, and scored the winning goal in stoppage time through the Colombian Edwin Cardona (90+7, penalty)after a foul sanctioned at the request of the VAR by the hand of a local defender.

“LET THEY SAY THAT CARDONA CAME OUT AND THE TEAM GOT BETTER, ANNOYING” declared the Colombian and was annoyed by the criticism. He today he came back and scored the winning goal. pic.twitter.com/oJxsfjN7pH — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 10, 2022

SPORTS AND AFP

