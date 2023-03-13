Edwin Cardona: his sister scores tremendous free kick goal, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Geraldine Cardona.
It was scored in the game by Cali and Nacional.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Women’s League advances and on the sixth date of the tournament a spectacular play was presented, which featured geraldine cardonaEdwin’s sister, footballer of the Racing from Argentina.
The match was played between Deportivo Cali and National Athletic and Gerardine hit a free kick from the side and beat the rival goalkeeper.
In the tie at one goal, Cardona’s goal paid the bill, which scored for the visit with a strong right hand.
It was somewhat of a great bill, with an enviable technique, well, similar to what Cardona does, who also owns dynamite in his legs.
straight to the bow
The point is good for Nacional, which does not have a good championship, since it occupies the tenth box with only five units.
Cali, his current rival, does things better, he is fifth with 11 points, just two behind the leader, the Pereira.
This is Geraldine Cardona’s free kick goal, in the best style of her brother Edwin, tremendous punch and technique in this score.
The purslane got an important draw against Cali for the sixth date of the Betplay Women’s League. @CLUBFORMS @naloficialfem pic.twitter.com/RNsYpY51v7
— Let’s go My Green #AtléticoNacional (@vamosmiverdecom) March 12, 2023
