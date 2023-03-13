Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Edwin Cardona: his sister scores tremendous free kick goal, video

March 13, 2023
in Sports
Edwin Cardona: his sister scores tremendous free kick goal, video


geraldine cardona

Geraldine Cardona.

Geraldine Cardona.

It was scored in the game by Cali and Nacional.

The Women’s League advances and on the sixth date of the tournament a spectacular play was presented, which featured geraldine cardonaEdwin’s sister, footballer of the Racing from Argentina.

The match was played between Deportivo Cali and National Athletic and Gerardine hit a free kick from the side and beat the rival goalkeeper.

(Shakira: unexpected visit to a remembered site, indirect to Piqué?, video)
(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

In the tie at one goal, Cardona’s goal paid the bill, which scored for the visit with a strong right hand.

It was somewhat of a great bill, with an enviable technique, well, similar to what Cardona does, who also owns dynamite in his legs.

straight to the bow

The point is good for Nacional, which does not have a good championship, since it occupies the tenth box with only five units.

Cali, his current rival, does things better, he is fifth with 11 points, just two behind the leader, the Pereira.
