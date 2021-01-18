Cardona was key in Boca’s title in San Juan. Is that the coffee grower put a missile at the angle of Arboleda to open a complicated game, without so many situations and that ended with an Olympic return suffered by penalties. Absent against Santos for the Copa Libertadores, it became a trend in the networks as every time he shows his entire class with the right boot or when he ends up watching the games from the bench. The Colombian returned to the club in June, the decision of Juan Román Riquelme and told a behind the scenes of the previous one.

“When I got to the locker room before the game I had a message from Riquelme and he told me to enjoy the game … I did. I am grateful to him for his trust and to the coaching staff. We have a nice relationship, he always writes to me and that a person like he motivates you to enjoy football is what you like “, counted who scored four goals in the Diego Maradona Cup (two against Newell’s, one with Independiente and the decisive one with Banfield).

His class to play, obviously, is usually the one that invites him to use him in the starting eleven. But his lack of physical display conspires against Russo’s idea of ​​assembling the team for certain matches.

That is why Cardona may well be the Player 12, similar to what happened with Juan Fernando Quintero in River during 2018. Boca does not have another footballer of these characteristics on the squad, capable of connecting lines, of standing as a hook, as a double-five game or winger. His punch, perhaps his best virtue, is another offensive variant.

Against Santos, in Brazil, the coffee grower once again had to see a defining match on the bench from the outside. As happened in the Madrid final with Guillermo Barros Schelotto as coach. But, far from being offended by the situation, Cardona left a much more reflective look.

“There is a lot of speculation about my absence. The game did not turn so that I could enter. The teacher (Miguel Russo) had something else in mind, but in two minutes they scored two goals and Fabra was sent off … I think he didn’t gave to enter, it is respectable. People give more ball to whether or not I play than to anything else, I think you have to stop and think further, not to talk. Miguel (Russo) thought well, I am calm and with confidence “, was the message of Cardona.

With 15 goals in 66 games at the club, in two stages, the 2021 season will start with the aim of consolidating itself as an important piece for the squad and also for the Colombian National Team, to which he returned in the last appointments with his good present in mouth.

But also, because the Copa América will be held this year and in December the club will have to decide whether or not to buy its pass, something that in its previous stay Boca decided not to do due to its inconstancy and that will now depend on Riquelme’s determination. The one who sees in Cardona the footballer who most resembles him on the playing field.