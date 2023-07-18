If Edwin Cardona had been born a couple of decades earlier, when soccer was less physical and more talented with the ball at his feet, he would have been an idol, I dare say, of international stature. And it is that the quality of the Colombian is something that cannot be denied. It is not by chance that he wore the jersey of one of the biggest teams on the continent: Boca Jrs. from Argentina.
Colombian national team who shared a dressing room with the best of his country; idol at Atlético Nacional, where he won practically everything. He arrived in Mexico with the Rayados del Monterreyand although with Antonio: the ‘Turk’ Mohamed had dream afternoons, he never managed to be a constant player, so he left the club without pain or glory.
In Racing he generated great expectations when they announced his signing. They trusted his technique but doubted his commitment as a professional. In the end, the second weighed more than the first, and today he is very close to signing with América de Cali. In his native Colombia Edwin Cardona came out of poverty thanks to the ball.
Now he hopes to rediscover his level in those stadiums that suffered and enjoyed it. That they chanted his name or accompanied him with boos and claims. Regardless of what he achieves with América de Cali, we must recognize that Edwin Cardona is a player who calls the spotlight. He never goes unnoticed and his technical gestures are enough to steal sighs and goals that are used to win games.
What finally falls? Could be. But the joys of the regular season still remain in the memory of the fans.
