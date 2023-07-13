Edwin Cardona arrives to reinforce América de Cali

Edwin Cardona he wants a new air. Recover the recast football in the midst of its recent instability in Argentina. For that he comes to América de Cali as a luxury reinforcement.

Edwin Cardona is 30 years old and would return to the League where he played in National Athletic, Santa Fe and Junior. Now she wears scarlet. Abroad he was in Mexico, in Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana, and in Argentina in Boca and Racing. He has also been part of the Colombian National Team.

Cardona, great signing of America

The player could terminate the contract Photo: Instagram: Edwin Cardona

A few days ago, great expectations had been generated regarding the possibility that Cardona would leave Racing de Avellaneda to come to the country to play with America.

The flyer arrived in Cali and this Wednesday he presented medical examinations and only the officialization of America is missing.

As circulated in images on social networks, Cardona, who signed for one year, will wear the scarlet club’s number 88 shirt.

He joins Víctor Ibarbo, the other reinforcement of the poster that the scarlet team brought, which is now directed by coach Lucas González.

📷 Edwin Cardona is at the Cascajal Sports Headquarters to carry out the medical examinations that would link him to América de Cali. 🩺👹 pic.twitter.com/PHqsS7FlyH — America from Cali (@AmericadeCali) July 12, 2023

