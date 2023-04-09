Edwin Cardona and his bad luck: he hit a rival hard and got injured; video

The last months of the Colombian midfielder’s career Edwin Cardona they have been very difficult. This Saturday, Cardona returned to the starting lineup of Racing after almost seven months.

Cardona’s last game as a starter had been on September 10, when he played 59 minutes in Racing’s 1-0 win against Estudiantes. Since then, he had appeared in only three pinch-hitting games, most recently on Feb. 13.

Racing’s coach, Fernando Gago, gave him a new opportunity in the match he was playing this Saturday against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata as a visitor. However, Cardona barely lasted 35 minutes on the court: he was injured.

The play in which Cardona was saved from the red card and was injured

Shortly before leaving the field, Cardona made a very strong tackle on the Gimnasia player Bautista Barros Schelotto, nephew of Guillermo and Gustavo Barros Schelotto. The referee Nicolás Lamolina admonished him, although the local public called for his expulsion.

Even though he made the mistake, Cardona was the one who took the worst part in the action and had to be replaced by the Paraguayan Matías Rojas.

Cardona could not even support his foot well, after suffering an ankle injury, and had to be carried to the locker room.

Until now, Racing has not given an official report on Cardona’s injuryto whom luck continues without smiling at the Avellaneda club, which he arrived in 2021 from Tijuana in Mexico.

