Sunday, April 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Edwin Cardona and his bad luck: he hit a rival hard and got injured; video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Edwin Cardona and his bad luck: he hit a rival hard and got injured; video


close

Edwin Cardona

Edwin Cardona

Edwin Cardona

The Colombian was once again a starter with Racing after seven months.

The last months of the Colombian midfielder’s career Edwin Cardona they have been very difficult. This Saturday, Cardona returned to the starting lineup of Racing after almost seven months.

(It may interest you: Fede Valverde attacked a Villarreal player in the stadium parking lot)

Cardona’s last game as a starter had been on September 10, when he played 59 minutes in Racing’s 1-0 win against Estudiantes. Since then, he had appeared in only three pinch-hitting games, most recently on Feb. 13.

See also  MotoGP | Mir: "I look more at the Ducati than at Marquez"

Racing’s coach, Fernando Gago, gave him a new opportunity in the match he was playing this Saturday against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata as a visitor. However, Cardona barely lasted 35 minutes on the court: he was injured.

(See: Messi, unstoppable: surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with this goal at PSG)

The play in which Cardona was saved from the red card and was injured

Shortly before leaving the field, Cardona made a very strong tackle on the Gimnasia player Bautista Barros Schelotto, nephew of Guillermo and Gustavo Barros Schelotto. The referee Nicolás Lamolina admonished him, although the local public called for his expulsion.

Even though he made the mistake, Cardona was the one who took the worst part in the action and had to be replaced by the Paraguayan Matías Rojas.

Cardona could not even support his foot well, after suffering an ankle injury, and had to be carried to the locker room.

(Keep reading: Real Madrid returns to reality: a defeat that takes them away from the fight for the League)

Until now, Racing has not given an official report on Cardona’s injuryto whom luck continues without smiling at the Avellaneda club, which he arrived in 2021 from Tijuana in Mexico.

See also  Giampaolo: “Sampdoria is the owner of its own destiny. Mihajlovic? A fighter "

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Edwin #Cardona #bad #luck #hit #rival #hard #injured #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukraine must “cease to exist, says Dmitry Medvedev

Ukraine must "cease to exist, says Dmitry Medvedev

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result