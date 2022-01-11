Edwin Cardona is one of the most talented and inconsistent footballers to have played in Liga MX in the last decade. The Colombian creative, at his best level and physical form, is unstoppable. However, his constant indiscipline and extra-court problems did not allow him to consolidate even with Rayados de Monterrey, Pachuca or Xolos de Tijuana, a team that continues to be the owner of his letter.
The 29-year-old midfielder has been loaned to different teams in recent years, but with Boca Juniors, in two stages, he found minutes and a level similar to that of his best version. Edwin Cardona no longer entered the plan of the xeneizes and had to find a new team for this season. Rumors placed him in Atlético Nacional, from Colombia, but finally the player will continue in the first division of Argentina.
Cardona, originally from Medellín, is a new Racing de Avellaneda player. Fernando Gago, the club’s coach, did a great job of convincing him to add the Colombian footballer to his ranks. The Atlético Nacional youth squad has already passed the medical tests and signed a three-year contract. According to the most recent reports, Racing would have paid a figure close to $ 3.3 million for half of the player’s pass to Xolos.
Before Argentine media, Cardona affirmed that it was a difficult decision because he wanted to play for Atlético Nacional, a club of which he is a fan, but he ended up opting for the Racing de Avellaneda offer. “Now face these new challenges and very happy to be able to be in Argentina again,” added the player who will seek to have regularity in the face of the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup.
