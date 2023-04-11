Edwin Aurora He has left locals and strangers surprised by revealing that he earns an impressive sum of money for the presentations he makes at the Chabuca Granda mall. Although his entire audience was excited to see him perform in “Los ambulantes de la risa” with Kike Suero, Mondonguito, Pompinchú and more, this project was unexpectedly cancelled. However, the fact would not affect the comedian financially, who already enjoys a juicy salary.

How much money does Edwin Aurora earn for shows at Chabuca Granda?

A video of Edwin Aurora went viral on social networks after he told the exorbitant figure that he receives as a traveling comedian in the Chabuca Granda avenue. As the comedian said, he manages to get more than 20,000 soles each month.

“This is from the 800 soles a day that we earn in Chabuca”he said holding a bag full of coins and bills. “I earn 24,000 a month, more than the president of the Association of International Urban Comic Artists (AACUIN)”revealed while laughing with other friends who were present.

How much was Edwin Aurora going to receive for “Los ambulantes de la risa”?

Edwin Aurora spoke out before Pompinchú’s statements about the supposed tip that they were going to give for “Los ambulantes de la risa”. The comedian denied this fact and assured that they were going to receive $3,000 for four weeks. “I got something of 300 dollars and they were for four weeks, that is, four for 300, I was going to have 1,200 fixed dollars. At this time, for me, it is an immeasurable amount of money”accurate.

