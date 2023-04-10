With the sudden cancellation of “Los ambulantes de la risa”, some of the members of the program were concerned, because this project meant more income for them, money with which they could cover some basic expenses. However, the comedian Edwin Aurora he has made it clear that his talent for telling jokes has allowed him to earn enough money to live comfortably. The comedian caused astonishment when he said that because of the presentations he makes in the Chabuca Granda avenue invoice more than 20,000 soles per month.

How much money does Edwin Aurora earn?

In a video that went viral online, Edwin Aurora surprised by revealing the large figure he earns as a street comedian on the Chabuca Granda boulevard. According to the comedian’s statements, adding up all the money raised in one day, he accumulates more than 20,000 soles per month.

“This is from the 800 soles a day that we earn in Chabuca, I earn 24,000 a month, more than the president of the Association of International Urban Comic Artists (AACUIN)”, he is heard saying between laughs while pointing to a plastic bag. This happened while he, along with some friends, were about to pass one of the tolls in the city.

How much were they going to pay you in “Los ambulantes de la risa”?

After the controversial statements made by Pompinchú, in which he stated that Panamericana TV was not going to pay them to participate in “Los ambulantes de la risa”, Edwin Aurora He came out to deny that they were only going to receive tips for their work and was encouraged to count how much he was going to charge for going out in front of cameras.

According to the comedian, the total he was going to receive was more than $1,000, so he had money secured for the near future. “I got something of 300 dollars and they were for four weeks, that is, four for 300, I was going to have 1,200 fixed dollars. On these dates, for me, it is an immeasurable amount of money,” he commented in a post made on his TikTok account.

Edwin Aurora responds with everything to Pompinchú

After the laughing vendors made their return to television in the “Saturdays with Andrés” program, Pompinchú surprised locals and strangers by resigning from this space, arguing that the pay was not what they expected. Edwin Aurora did not like this at all, who decided to respond to him, even more so after learning that his show on the small screen had been cancelled.

“I had something of 300 dollars and they were for four weeks, that is, 4 for 300, I was going to have 1,200 fixed dollars. At this time, for me, it is an immeasurable amount of money,” he indicated regarding the money that was going to receive.