The return of the traveling comics to national television has generated divided opinions among the viewing public. The first to turn around were those hired by Panamericana, who had Kike Suero among their ranks, Edwin Aurora, Pompinchu, among others. But the latter caused a great controversy by giving up said space just days after its premiere.

Said comedian said that the reasons for his departure were due to the fact that he disagreed with the payment that they were going to give him, which he described as a tip and that he also did not like the idea of ​​not having his own program since they were only going to be a sequence of “Saturdays with Andrés”. After his words, the Panamericana board of directors decided that this space would no longer go on the air.

Edwin Aurora reveals the amount they were going to pay him in Panamericana

Now, after all the controversy, Edwin Aurora used his TikTok account to reveal the amount of money he would be paid in “Los ambulantes de la risa”. According to the comedian, he was to receive $300 a week for four weeks for a total of $1,200.

“I got something of 300 dollars and they were for four weeks, that is, 4 for 300, I was going to have 1,200 fixed dollars. On these dates, for me, it is an immeasurable amount of money“, accurate.

What did Pompinchú say about “Los ambulantes de la risa”?

Alonso Gonzáles, better known as Pompinchú, announced his departure from “Los ambulantes de la risa” upon learning that they would not have their own program and that the payment was not what he expected.

“That doesn’t suit me because I practically thought it was a program that they were going to give us… I’d better dedicate myself to selling my chocolates and nothing else. In other words, there will be no salary. There will be a tip and, practically, What do I do with a tip?” he said.

Edwin Aurora announces the end of “Ambulantes de la risa”

Through a live broadcast on TikTok, Edwin Aurora regretted Panamericana’s decision to put an end to “Los ambulantes de la risa”. The comedian blamed Pompinchú directly, who left some statements that the director of the Arequipa avenue channel would not have liked.

“What happened to Pompin. I tell people that we are no longer going to participate in Andrés Hurtado’s program, it is unfortunate, everything seems to be a result of the statements that our friend Pompin gave, so they did not fall in favor and simply decided to close the issue, ” accurate.

