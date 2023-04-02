The proposal of Pan American Television “Los ambulantes de la risa” came out in style by bringing together great interpreters of humor, such as Kike Suero, Edwin Aurora, Mondonguito, Cholo Peter and Pompinchu. However, the latter caused a stir due to his statements, in which he assured that the program would only have them for a while at the cost of a “tip” and in the space of “Saturday with Andrés”. Apparently, these words would have had a significant impact, since Edwin Aurora has just confirmed the end of the television show.

Edwin Aurora announces the end of “Los ambulantes de la risa”

Through Tiktok the video of Edwin Aurora, in which he announces that the program “Los ambulantes de la risa” is no more. “What happened to Pompin. I tell people that we are no longer going to participate in Andrés Hurtado’s program, it is unfortunate, everything seems to be a result of the statements that our friend Pompin gave, so they did not fall in favor and simply decided to close the issue, “ said, in a live, the renowned comedian.

Let us remember that the idea of ​​implementing this new program in Pan American Television It arose to be able to compete with its Latin counterpart that will be called “Jirón del humor”. However, it was decided to close the ‘curtain’.

What were Pompinchu’s words?

Pompinchú stated that he had been greatly disappointed by Panamericana Televisión for the treatment that was tacitly given to the comedians, commenting that they would not have their own program, but would instead be part of Andrés Hurtado’s program. “They have told us that we will only be on the Andrés Hurtado program for one month and that does not suit me because I practically thought it was a program that they were going to offer us, but I see that we will only be with Andrés Hurtado for one month. So, I told the boys that I’m not going anymore “said the comedian.

He also stated that it was not convenient for him to belong to the humorous space because he was not going to have a justifiable remuneration, but only a tip. “I better dedicate myself to selling my chocolates and nothing else. In other words, there will not be a salary. There will be a tip and, practically, what do I do with a tip?concluded.

“Los ambulantes de la risa” faltered at its premiere

Edwin Aurora, Kike Suero and Mondonguito They did their thing in the first program of “Los ambulantes de la risa” and parodied the tiktoker theme. Mondonguito was classified as the “queen of tiktok”, while her colleagues take advantage of every moment to troll him.

