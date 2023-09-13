More than a month after the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, his sister Darling traveled to Spain to speak for the first time on a television set, with the objective of denying the information that has emerged from the case in that country. The woman referred to the confessed murderer Daniel Sancho and the role of the renowned actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, parents of the young man.

Arrieta, a 44-year-old plastic surgeon, was murdered on August 2 in Thailand when he had scheduled a vacation with Sancho, 29, for a few days. The Spanish chef confessed to the police to the crime.

Since August 7, he has been in a provisional prison on the Thai island of Koh Samui, accused of premeditated murder and awaiting a trial that could take place in 2024. The authorities are seeking to ask the judge for a maximum sentence, either the sentence of death or life imprisonment.

Sister of Edwin Arrieta and her strong message to Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo

Edwin Arrieta (center), with his parents Leobaldo Arrieta and Marcela Arteaga and his sister Darling. On the right, Daniel Sancho.

Darling clarified that she agreed to go to Spain because she is determined to defend her brother from the strong accusations. “It’s not my country, it’s another continent. I’m terrified of traveling, I feel safer on land,” she said in a conversation with the program Mornings from the RTVE channel.

The Colombian recalled the grief she faces with her parents in Lorica, Córdoba, who hope for an exemplary sentence against the confessed murderer.

“I don’t understand how a person can murder a friend like that and throw away his parts like a piece of paper. I often think about it and I think that not even an animal that you find dead is capable of doing that,” said Darling. .

Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho after visiting his son detained in a prison in Thailand.

Let them also remember that on the other side of the pond there are other elderly parents, hypertensive, suffering more today.

According to what he said, His family has not had any type of communication with the renowned actors Silvia Bronchalo and Rodolfo Sancho., parents of the young man. Of course, he reiterated that they are willing to receive them at his house in Colombia.

“We have nothing against Daniel’s father and mother because, in the same way, they are parents who are suffering, just as mine are suffering. They are also parents, regardless of what their son has done,” he said.

“They seek to defend their son and try to free him, but they also remember that on the other side of the pond there are other elderly parents, hypertensive, suffering more today,” he said.

In that sense, He emphasized that Sancho and Bronchalo “can still see their son”, even if it is through a prison window, but Leobaldo Arrieta and Marcela Arteaga are now waiting for the remains to say goodbye to theirs.

Silvia Bronchalo, mother of Daniel Sancho. Photo: EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI

What will happen to Daniel Sancho?

The young man is serving a month in a Thai prison, while his parents and the family of doctor Edwin Arrieta prepare their legal strategies.

A police source told the EFE agency that the Police are concluding the investigation report on the case – which details the motives for the crime and the evidence that incriminates the Spaniard, in addition to his confession. They plan to hand it over to the Prosecutor’s Office in mid-September.

The agents of the Phangan police station have a period of 84 days from when Sancho was brought to justice to conclude their investigation, in which about 30 people have participated, including agents, investigators, forensic doctors and divers.

Although the Police deliver the report in the next few days, the investigation could continue later, since the Prosecutor’s Office would have the remaining period of the initial 84 days to request more evidence if it considers it necessary.

Once the report has been delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office and it, in turn, sends its report to the judge before November, The Court could set the trial date and it would take until 2024 to hear the sentence.

