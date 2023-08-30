The family of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, who was assassinated in Thailand, does not come out of the stupor to see the magnitude that the case has acquired. daniel sanchothe confessed murderer, is accused of premeditated murder, for which the Police in charge of the investigation requests the death penalty.

In Colombia, Darling Arrieta, sister of the plastic surgeon, is awaiting trial. After several days in silence, she referred to Arrieta again and told new details about how Sancho fell.

On Tuesday, August 1, one day before the crime, Darling spoke to Edwin for the last time. He told her that he had already arrived in Thailand and was taking a flight to Ko Pha Ngan Island. “We did not say goodbye with the blessing. On Wednesday he no longer communicated with me and he did not appear anywhere,” he told RCN news.

Darling Arrieta, sister of Edwin Arrieta. Photo: EFE/ Sandra Marquez

When in doubt, Darling called her brother’s secretary to see if she had virtual appointments scheduled.but she did not know his whereabouts either.

“I felt that it was not normal. I wrote to him on WhatsApp: ‘Edwin, remember that my parents are hypertensive. They are worried about you.’ At 11:30 am on Wednesday, the messages came in,” he added. Although Edwin’s cell phone was on, there was no answer. Again, he did not receive the messages again.

Darling contacted one of Edwin’s friends and learned that he had planned the trip with some Spaniards.

“I have his cell phone, with which we work. So I went to his Instagram and saw the stories of friends. When I went to the man’s (Sancho), I sent him a message,” he told the newscast.

– Hello, what do you know about my brother? We are concerned because we do not have information – he wrote to her.

“Hello, Darling, I saw him on the beach, but I lost track of him,” replied the young Spaniard.

Darling claimed that he did not know anything about him and had not notified the authorities.

“I’ll take a shower and go to the police,” he promised.

Daniel Sancho, young Spanish. Photo: YouTube: Pure enjoyment

“I contact the consul and I tell him please do not let this man leave Thailand because I suspect himuntil it does not appear that they do not let him go”, he sentenced.

The Colombian Consulate informed him on Friday, August 4, that they had found a body and, according to the first indications, it was that of Arrieta: “This is when all this nightmare began, I had to go home and tell my parents. My mother I sensed that they had killed him.”

The family demands respect and that there be a speedy sentence against the confessed murderer.

The last messages that Daniel Sancho sent to another friend of Edwin Arrieta

Before confessing to the crime, the chef exchanged a couple of messages with Vivi Ordosgoitia, a friend of Arrieta’s.. She, worried, had contacted him when she did not know the whereabouts of the doctor.

Vivi: Please, you can know that we are super distressed, I need you to go find Edwin anywhere.

Sancho: Yes, I take the motorcycle and go to the Police or to the hospitals.

Vivi: Go to Ko Pha Ngan Police Station, they tell me he is there.

However, the young woman did not receive responses from Spanish for several hours, as revealed to the program This is life of the Chanel Telecinco. As doubts persisted as to what had happened to Arrieta, she wrote to him again the next day.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho. Photo: Social networks / YouTube: Pure enjoyment

Vivi: Please, Sancho. You went?

To his surprise, the chef told him that he was being questioned by the Police.

Sancho: They have kept me asking many questions.

Live: I don’t believe you. What a scare. Can’t you imagine where (Edwin) could be?

Sancho: I don’t know what to tell you, I just know that I hope she’s okay. I am being held by literally the entire Ko Phan Ngan police.

The woman, from Colombia, did not understand what was happening and insisted on the whereabouts of her friend, while the confessed murderer was captured.

Live: what happened?

Sancho: These people are scaring me.

Vivi: You have to be calm, you are his friend. Where did Edwin leave his luggage, the suitcase and his things?

Sancho: We left one for the party, I don’t know. We did not stay in the same hotel.

Vivi: Surely they stole it, they left it lying around, look for it by heaven and earth.

However, at the woman’s request, the young man did not respond. By that time, he had already taken responsibility for the crime and was at the disposal of the Thai Police.

Vivi: Don’t stop answering me, please.

