Despite the fact that he confessed that he murdered and later dismembered the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrietathe Spanish Daniel Sancho remains in the “quietest” area of ​​the Koh Samui prison, in Thailand, waiting to be called to trial.

After the Spaniard confessed, last Monday, to the murder of the 44-year-old doctor, a judge ordered his sent to jail provisionally.

Sources close to the case revealed that Sancho, who works as a chef, is interned in a sector of the prison where the cells are “better” and have fewer prisoners.

This Tuesday, August 8, the Spaniard received a visit from his lawyer, Khun Anan, in prison, in a first solo meeting between the defendant and his defender.

The lawyer was hired by the family of Sancho, who is the son of the renowned actor Rodolfo Sancho, since until last Monday he had been represented by public defenders.

Upon arriving at the prison, Anan revealed to the media details of how the Spaniard is. “I think he is relaxed. He knows what he did, I have explained the process to him […]. He wants to plan how to live in here.”

According to the EFE news agency, the lawyer met with Sancho for about an hour and a half and will be able to visit him regularly, since during the 10-day isolation period due to Covid-19 protocols, it can only be visited by its proxies.

“There are many foreigners (in the prison), you can find someone to talk to,” added the lawyer.

Koh Samui jail is located in a quiet part of the island surrounded by coconut palms. Apparently, another Spanish prisoner is in that prison, as established by EFE.

