A Thai court found on Thursday, August 29 the Spaniard Daniel Sancho was found guilty of the premeditated murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. However, he reduced the initial sentence from death to life imprisonment for several reasons.

The Colombian’s crime occurred on August 2, 2023, and almost a year later Sancho was sentenced. At a press conference in Thailand, the doctor’s defense said that “Edwin Arrieta’s family cannot but feel tremendously grateful. They have always trusted Thai justice.”

Beatriz Uriarte, from the Colombian’s defense team, said that Thursday marked the end of a path that began a year ago. “What has happened is that what we have defended from the first minute has become clear: this premeditated murder by Daniel Sancho,” she said.

The judge also ordered Sancho, who was present in the courtroom during the reading of the sentence, to pay compensation to Arrieta’s family of 4 million baht (almost 119,000 dollars or around 107,000 euros). This figure represents approximately 484 million Colombian pesos.

“The ruling was clear and forceful. “It has been proven that (Daniel Sancho) organized, planned and executed the death of Edwin Arrieta, who has been the only victim in this procedure,” added the lawyer.

‘A sincere apology’: the Arrieta family’s request to Daniel Sancho

Arrieta’s defense added that Daniel Sancho will be transferred in the coming days to the prison in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, specifically to Bang Kwang prison.

According to international press reports, Bang Kwang Prison is one of the most feared prisons in the world. It is considered a hell due to the overcrowding, filth and terrible conditions in which prisoners live, who often do not have access to drinking water or food.

Furthermore, it is often a violent prison. International media reports indicate that the mortality rate at the centre is 25 percent after two years of confinement, due to malnutrition, disease and violence.

For his part, the lawyer in Spain for the family of Colombian Edwin Arrieta, Juan Gonzalo Ospina, said this Thursday that the relatives They trust that the life sentence will “make the Spaniard Daniel Sancho reflect” and “ask for forgiveness” and that they will not oppose him serving his sentence in Spain.

At a press conference, the lawyer wanted to make it clear that the Thai justice system recognises that if he serves a minimum sentence of 8 years, a “sincere apology” is requested and compensation of almost 119,000 dollars is paid, then there will be talk of serving the sentence in Spain, something to which the family “will not oppose”.

Among other things, according to the lawyer, the family believes that “justice has been done”, that “they have never wanted the death penalty” and pointed out that they insist that with this life sentence, Sancho “may he reflect for as long as necessary so that he can ask for forgiveness for this atrocious crime.”

