Lawyers in Thailand for Edwin Arrieta’s family have filed a appeal against the sentence to life imprisonment of Spaniard Daniel Sanchoin which they ask that the sentenced to death penalty and the compensation is increased, according to the court notification. The brief from the lawyers of Arrieta’s family, presented on November 29 in the Samui Court, where Sancho was tried and sentenced to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of the Colombian surgeon, requests that the ruling be reviewed for reasons such as the “forcefulness” of police evidence and lack of repentance of the condemned.

“The Court of Appeals is requested to review the first instance ruling and declare the accused guilty under article 289(4) of the Penal Code, which establishes as the only applicable penalty is the death penalty“says the appeal signed by Nattha Jongratwanin, the Arrietas’ attorney in Thailand, according to the notification sent to Sancho’s lawyer, Apirchat Srinual.

Juan Gonzalo Ospinalegal representative in Spain of the Arrieta family, said that “Arrieta’s family does not want him to be sentenced to the death penalty, what we are looking for is that the maximum sentence be maintainedlife imprisonment.”

The judge found Sancho guilty of premeditated murder of Arrieta on August 2, 2023 on the Thai island of Phangan, near Samui. The sentence, read on August 29 and to which EFE had access, maintains that Sancho “hit” the Colombian with “the intention of killing”whose body was dismembered, and adds that he “prepared” the crime with the prior purchase of knives, a saw and plastic bags.

He Premeditated murder carries the death penalty in Thailandaccording to its Penal Code, but the judge indicated in the sentence that the initial confession of the accused before the Police served as a mitigating circumstance to reduce the sentence to life imprisonment.

The appeal submitted maintains that the accused never got in touch to compensate or apologize with the joint complainants, “which reinforces the perception that he feels no remorse and has no intention of repairing the damage caused. “This, added to the severe impact that the premeditated crime had on the victim’s parents, demonstrates the seriousness of the case.”





For its part, Ramon Chippirrasa member of Daniel Sancho’s legal team in Spain, criticized that the lawyers of Arrieta’s family, who appeared as a co-accusation in the trial, asked the judge to modify the sentence. “How can you request the death penalty for a Spanish subject abroad with what it has cost us in Spain to abolish the death penalty? This is not understandable, especially when the person who heads the Arrieta family’s legal team is a Spanish lawyer,” Chippirrás said.

More compensation

Ospina noted that “lawyers in Thailand advised us to the sentence had to be appealed regarding the economic amounts certain, which departed from the initial intentions. “In consultation with the family and taking into consideration the legal criteria in Thailand, it was determined that it was appropriate to appeal.”

The appeal requests higher compensation, without specifying it, than the 4.42 million bat (119,000 euros, 125,000 dollars) which the judge determined in the ruling, alleging that the costs alone for caring for Arrieta’s dependent parents over the next decade amount to 10.8 million bats (around 300,000 euros, $320,000).





For its part, Sancho’s defense, which has 15 days to respond to the co-accusation appeal, requested a tThird postponement for the presentation of your appeal and has a new extension until December 29. The defense considers that the evidence and testimonies presented at the trial last April confirmed their version that Arrieta’s death was due to a fight in which Sancho acted in self-defense. The Spaniard met the Colombian surgeon through social networks months before they both met on the Thai island of Phangan on the day of the events.