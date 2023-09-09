The family of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, whose murder the young Spanish Daniel Sancho confessed a month ago, will stop receiving the services of lawyer Miguel González Sánchez and will start working with Adriana Behaine, a lawyer from the same town where the doctor was born.

This was reported this Friday by the lawyer Luis Romero Santos, a collaborator of González Sánchez in Spain, who said in a statement that he made himself available to Behaine to continue acting with an “international legal team in Colombia, Spain and Thailand to coordinate all actions “.

“I have shown my gratitude to Miguel González for his trust and I have congratulated Adriana Behaine by making myself available to her as a lawyer in Spain and a collaborator in Thailand, as well as a spokesperson for the media,” added the lawyer.

Behaine is close to Arrieta’s family and has spoken in the media about the case. He has even told details about how his acquaintances have lived everything that has been derived from the crime.

“We had no knowledge (of any relationship with Daniel Sancho). We know that Dr. Arrieta was a very sociable person, traveled all over the world and had friends in different countries,” he told the Blu Radio station when the crime became known.

He also said that when the family lost communication with him, “several friends tried to communicate to report that he was missing.”

“The sister was desperately looking for him. She asked (Sancho) if they were together and he told her that he had lost track of her,” express.

On his social networks, Behaine has promoted the hashtag #JusticiaPorEdwin and asked Colombian President Gustavo Petro for support in this case.

Daniel Sancho is serving a month in prison

Sancho, 29, was arrested on August 5 on the tourist island of Phangan, in southern Thailand. and a resident of Samui, after confessing to the murder and dismemberment of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta three days earlier.

Since August 7, the day he was brought before the court, the young man has been remanded in Samui, awaiting trial. The Police have a period of 84 days from that date to conclude their investigation, in which some 30 people have participated, including agents, investigators, forensic doctors and divers, according to police sources.

Although the Police deliver the report in the next few days, the investigation could continue afterwards, since the Prosecutor’s Office would have the remaining period of 84 days to request more evidence if it deems it necessary.

Daniel Sancho is in a jail in Thailand. Photo: EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI

The young man is currently in the nursing area due to a herniated disc, according to the prison, where he shares a cell with several inmates, in an area of ​​the prison where another Spaniard and several foreign prisoners are, with whom he often speaks.

During this month, he has spent a lot of time reading and practicing Muay Thai (Thai boxing).

Sancho, who spent a ten-day isolation period due to covid-19 after entering prison, has received the almost daily visits from his mother, the investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, and since this Wednesday from his father, actor Rodolfo Sancho, who arrived in Thailand last Sunday.

The young man, like the rest of the prisoners in a provisional situation, has the right to a daily visit from family and friends authorized by him, in addition to three videoconference calls per month.

The young man will remain in this jail at least until the trial is held in the Samui Court. Although it depends on how long the police investigation and the Prosecutor’s report take, the trial could take place at the end of the year, according to legal sources.

Rodolfo Sancho on the outskirts of the Thailand prison where Daniel Sancho is being held.

The island’s penal center accommodates convicts with maximum sentences of 15 years, so if the sentence were more severe, they would have to be transferred to Surat Thani prison (province in southern Thailand) or to a maximum security prison in Bangkok.

Based on a bilateral agreement between Spain and Thailand, Spanish prisoners sentenced in the Asian country can request a transfer to a Spanish prison after serving at least four years of his sentence, as long as this is not capital punishment.

The transfer could, however, be delayed beyond four years, a period established by Thai law, and must be authorized by both countries. Thailand provides for capital punishment for crimes such as premeditated murder, although this is often later commuted to life imprisonment.

*With EFE