At the beginning of this month, the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta was learned at the hands of the Spanish chef Daniel Sancho, who dismembered the body of the surgeon. Since then details of the relationship between the two men have been known.

Before his tragic murder, of which Sancho, son of the well-known actor Rodolfo Sancho, confessed to being the author, the doctor would have shared with close friends his intention to move to Spain and “formalize” his relationship with Sancho.

(You can read: This is the luxurious bungalow in which Daniel Sancho would have murdered Edwin Arrieta)

according to the newspaper The vanguardArrieta, 44, had told his loved ones of his intention to buy an apartment in the Iberian country in order to be closer to the 29-year-old Spaniard.

Three months or so ago, at my daughter’s christening, Edwin shared his plans with me. He wanted to move to Spain and was thinking of buying an apartment. See also Kevin McCarthy, elected Speaker of the House of Representatives in a dramatic late-night session

The surgeon had plans to carry out the procedures to validate his medical degree in Spain, with the aim of opening clinics in Madrid and Barcelona.

However, Arrieta’s great dream was settle in Spain to make his relationship with Sancho “official”.

The journalist José Ángel Leiras, in the Fiesta program, revealed some details of Arrieta’s plans before his murder. Carlos Zuleta, a close friend of Arrieta, told Leiras the purposes that the surgeon wanted to fulfill in his new stage in Spain.

(You may be interested in: Full moon party: the rumba in Thailand where Arrieta and Sancho would meet)

“Three months ago more or less, at my daughter’s baptism, Edwin shared his plans with me. He wanted to move to Spain and was thinking of buying an apartment,” revealed Zuleta.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho traveling by motorcycle

Zuleta revealed that the doctor told him about the “hidden relationship” he had with the Spaniard. “There is a boy named Dani with whom he has a relationship and his intention is to formalize it as a common-law couple,” said Zuleta.

But while Arrieta had those goals of continuing his professional life in Spain and being with the cook, he did not want to know anything about those plans. According to the Thai authorities, Sancho leaves the surgeon as a kind of stalker.

“He was obsessed with me. He deceived me, he made me believe that what he wanted was to do business with me, to invest in the company of which I am a partner. He talked about projects together, going to Mexico, Chile, Colombia, opening a restaurant. But for him, all that was a smoke screen. His real desire was for me to be his partner, ”Sancho explained to the Thai police.

(Keep reading: The Thai Police seeks the latest evidence for the crime against Edwin Arrieta)

The Spaniard even claimed to have received death threats from Arrieta, apparently to force him to be with him, “which would have affected his mental health.”

More news in EL TIEMPO

Why does the election result deepen economic uncertainty in Argentina?

The FBI arrived in Ecuador to investigate the crime of Fernando Villavicencio: this is how it will work

House explosion in Pennsylvania leaves five dead: causes unknown

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL