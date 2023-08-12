In Lorica, the municipality in the Colombian Caribbean where Edwin Miguel Arrieta Arteaga (44 years old) grew up, the doctor who was murdered at the beginning of August in Thailand is still spoken of in the present tense, without fully assimilating the crime. Arrieta grew up in the Cascajal neighborhood, a modest sector located a few blocks from the market square of the town of 112,000 inhabitants, where the clamor of vendors mixes with the smell of fish and the incessant traffic of motorcycles in the sweltering heat of the noon.

As a boy he lived with his parents – a radio and television restorer and a school teacher – who instilled in him Catholic values. The last years of high school he studied at the Normal Superior Santa Teresita, founded in Lorica by missionary nuns of that congregation. “Since he was a child, he had two dreams: to be a doctor and to see the world,” says Darling Arrieta, the surgeon’s older sister.

After a semester convincing her mother that she would not leave the demanding degree halfway through, Arrieta began her studies at the Metropolitan University of Barranquilla, a five-hour drive from the place where she was born. The stubborn son did not decline. He graduated around the turn of the century and went to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to specialize as a plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon. Postgraduate studies at the University of Buenos Aires were less expensive than in Colombia. Thus he began to carve out a path of success in the lucrative business of cosmetic surgery that profiled him as one of the most recognized professionals in the Caribbean.

After living another year in Argentina, he returned to Montería, the departmental capital. An hour from Lorica, working there gave him more projection. He opened a cosmetic surgery practice, in addition to working in three clinics as a reconstructive surgeon, correcting sequelae from traffic accidents, burns or gunshot wounds. As his private practice grew, he left one of those jobs to serve countless patients who came from other cities in the country or the world with the desire to look better. With a growing clientele of Chileans, at the beginning of 2022 he began to practice cosmetic surgeries in that country -where he had validated his Argentine title- in the second fortnight of each month.

Fundación Amigos de la Salud, a medical center where Edwin worked in Montería (Colombia). Diego Cuevas

The anesthesiologist Silvio Suárez, who accompanied him almost daily in the operating rooms of the Friends of Health Foundation, where he was linked for nearly a decade, remembers him dedicated to the profession. “He was dedicated to his patients, a perfectionist in what he did. He was cheerful, spontaneous and fun, ”he points out.

Already a prominent surgeon, Arrieta came to live in the El Recreo neighborhood of Montería, the most exclusive in the city. Full of luxurious houses, his neighbors were families with political or economic power. He did not know any investments other than a vacation cabin in Coveñas, a nearby tourist town with quiet beaches on the Caribbean Sea. He was a polo player and had a daily alarm for which he suspended any other activity to say the chaplet of Divine Mercy with the rosary, sacredly, at 3 in the afternoon.

The 44-year-old Colombian doctor never left his family. He was the pillar of the family, the engine, in whom they trusted big or small decisions. He frequently traveled to Lorica. He would come to the simple house where he grew up with groceries and take advantage of family time. When he was away, he communicated without fail several times a day. That is why his silence from Thailand on August 3 aroused early concern, which hours later would become dismay over the crime of which he was the victim.

Nohemí Ballesteros, a neighbor and friend of the family, says that Arrieta remained attentive to her parents, who were elderly and had health problems. “Whenever she arrived, the first thing she did was look for them. To her mother, since she woke up, she would say: ‘Mommy, how did you wake up, here I am.’ When she was going to bed: ‘Mommy, I’m going to bed now, you can lie down in peace’. There are children that do not take that into account. When someone gives everything to his family, that’s the way it is with others, and that’s the way Dr. Edwin was, ”says the woman, who works at a hairdresser’s in Lorica.

Arrieta went out of his way for his friends. Those closest to him remember that when they were looking for him “he did not walk, but ran”; he liked celebrations and hosting. “She was very sociable, very friendly,” says her sister. Traveling made him feel alive. He kept track of the countries he knew – he had already been to Italy, Turkey, North Africa – and those he still had to know. Before leaving one destination, he was thinking about the next. “He was a dreamer who wanted to travel the world. He worked to travel, ”says one of his close friends. Among his dreams was to go to Scandinavia and see the Arctic.

Darling, Edwin’s sister, holds a photograph of her brother. Diego Cuevas

Before his trip to Thailand, the first he had made to that country according to his family, the surgeon said that he would meet Spanish friends. He did not specifically mention Daniel Sancho, who his relatives in Colombia did not know about. Suárez, the anesthesiologist, says that Edwin was reserved with his private life and was happy about the trip. “He was going to get to know new cultures, new ways of seeing life, which was what interested him,” he narrates.

What Arrieta had expressed were his plans to go live in Spain because there “he lived rich, it was nice. It was like five times in the last 10 months. He said that he was working on the validation of his documents and that he had plans to set up businesses in Madrid, ”adds Suárez.

First the investigation, then the repatriation

Edwin Arrieta’s relatives are waiting for the repatriation of the remains, as long as the collection of evidence in the Southeast Asian country is not affected. The family’s lawyer, Miguel González Sánchez, has declared that the trial must take place in Thailand, without extradition of the confessed murderer. “The event occurred there, so we don’t see the need for him to be transferred. Extradition would go against the rights of the victims. We believe that Thailand is an impartial ground and would give more guarantees, ”he assures. González has said they await an official report on the money, reportedly $80,000, and the victim’s belongings found at the hotel where he was staying.

In addition to mourning the death of his friend, those closest to him have come out to defend his good name. “Edwin is not here to defend himself. We are all raising our voices for justice to be done. We ask that it not be a case that is forgotten, but that Colombia and the whole world continue to show solidarity”, affirms Viviana Ordosgoitia, one of his best friends. “We ask for justice for my friend and that there is no trafficking in fame or influence. Justice for Edwin and that the person responsible pays a sentence in Thailand ”, emphasizes another of them.

Streets of Lorica, the town where the doctor was born. Diego Cuevas

The doctor’s family does not share the death penalty as punishment, but they do demand an exemplary sentence. “The only one who takes and gives life is God. No human being has the right to take the life of another no matter how much evil he has done. We want justice to be done, but we believe in divine justice ”, concludes Darling Arrieta, dressed in mourning for the murder of her brother. She grieves with her parents in the Lorica house where the renowned surgeon grew up.

