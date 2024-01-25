Los Angeles (AFP)

The Minnesota Timberwolves regained their balance and avoided three consecutive defeats for the first time this season, by defeating their host Washington Wizards 118-107, in the NBA.

The Timberwolves owe their thirty-first win at the top of the Western Conference standings and fourth place in the overall standings, after being second behind the Boston Celtics, to Anthony Edwards, who excelled by scoring 38 points.

Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns also stood out by scoring 27 points, and Frenchman Rudy Gobert added 19 with 16 rebounds for coach Chris Finch's team, which is only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in their struggle for the top spot in the Western Conference, after the latter's victory over the host San Antonio Spurs 140-114. Thanks to the efforts of Canadian Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander (32 points with 10 assists).

After describing the loss in the previous match against the Charlotte Hornets, during which Towns scored 62 points, as “disgusting,” Finch was happy with his team’s performance despite the low success rate in scoring, as Edwards succeeded in 11 of his 28 attempts and Towns in 11 out of 24.

“I liked the chemistry” between Edwards and Towns, Finch said, adding, “I felt that there was harmony and that they even found each other (passed to each other) on some occasions.”

Israeli-Serbian Deni Avidia was the best player for the Wizards (24 points), without sparing the second-worst team in the league after the Detroit Pistons their fifth defeat in a row, and the thirty-sixth in 43 games.

The performance was close in the first two quarters, and the Wizards even entered the second half with a 59-57 lead, but the Timberwolves’ superiority in terms of the players’ height and physical structure was a decisive factor, and the home team was forced to remove its centerpiece, Daniel Gafford, four minutes after the start of the third quarter, due to… He committed his fifth personal foul, during a period of uprising for the visitors, during which they scored 16 points, compared to only two points for coach Wes Unseld’s team.

The Timberwolves actually decided the game in the third quarter, which ended in their favor 33-19 thanks to 13 points from Towns.

In the first match, after his sudden decision to fire coach Adrian Griffin, the Milwaukee Bucks emerged victorious from their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-116, thanks to the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, who achieved a triple-double.

The Greek scored 35 points with 18 rebounds and 10 assists, achieving his third triple-double in the last four games and the seventh of the season.