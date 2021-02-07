Edward Scissorhands, a cult film directed by Tim Burton, continues to captivate audiences 30 years after its release. Proof of this is the new Cadillac commercial dedicated to the film that made Johnny Depp a star.

The aforementioned advertising, which is part of the highly valued commercial strip of the Super Bowl 2021, is not just any tribute. It is actually a continuation that shows the day of the protagonist’s son, Edgar, played by Timothée Chalamet.

“This is the story of a boy with scissors instead of hands. No, not that one ”, emphasizes Kim Boggs (Winona Ryder) at the beginning of the video. He is then seen attending classes, socializing with his friends, working at a greengrocer and eager to drive a car.

In conversation with Variety, Tim Burton approved the new facet created for his characters. “It’s rare when a job you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years,” he said.

“Glad to see Edgar take on the new world! I hope that both fans and those who meet Edward Scissorhands (Eduardo Scissorhands) for the first time enjoy it ”, were his last words about it.

Eduardo Scissorhands – official synopsis

During a Christmas night, an old woman tells her granddaughter the story of Eduardo Scissorhands (Johnny Depp), a boy created by an extravagant inventor (Vincent Price) who could not finish his work, leaving the young man with blades instead of fingers .