According to the vice president, the number of employees was reduced by 37% and administrative expenses by 75% when compared to 2022

The vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) made a post in a comical tone on Tuesday (16 January 2024) when talking about the 37% reduction in staff and the 75% cuts in the Vice-Presidency's administrative expenses compared to 2022.

“Edward Scissorhands won the Vice Presidency in 2023! […] The cuts range from electricity and water and sewage supply at Palácio do Jaburu to daily wages for servers and expenses with air tickets.”, he said. The statement is in reference to Johnny Depp's character who gives his name to the film of the same name, released in 1990 by director Tim Burton.

“Not even my scissors were as efficient as Dr. Geraldo”says the character in the meme shared by Alckmin.

He stated in his profile on X (former Twitter) that the action is in accordance with the president's determination Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to do “more with less”. It also helps, according to him, to stimulate the participation of society, encourage dialogue with Powers, federal entities and other countries, and value the “culture of active transparency and protection of public assets”.