Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He died due to cardiac arrest this Thursday, December 28, inside his home, located in Miraflores, at 6:55 am. Upon hearing this unfortunate news, friends of the remembered musician came to his home to say goodbye to him. One of them was the Congressman Edward Malaga, who said that he had known the singer of 'I didn't think it was love' since they were children. Along these lines, the parliamentarian provided unprecedented details of what his friendship with the singer was like.

What did Edward Málaga say about the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Edward Malaga He arrived at the house of the deceased singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz in the afternoon hours. In conversation with the press, the congressman maintained that he shared moments with the musician since they were children and they taught each other how to play guitar; Likewise, he pointed out that his parents also knew each other.

In that line, Malaga he said that Suarez-Vertiz was self-taught: “He didn't study music.” On the other hand, the congressman added that the singer did not communicate verbally, but through a keyboard. “We talked thanks to technology,” he pointed.

What illness did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz suffer from?

The singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz he stayed away from the stage due to a bulbar neuromuscular syndrome called dysarthria, which caused the musician to be unable to speak and, therefore, sing. His wife Cynthia Martínez told, in an interview with Magaly Medina, what it was like to accept what the musician suffered.

“I didn't know what it was when he was diagnosed, I didn't even know that this disease existed… Before, I couldn't speak, I would start crying after five minutes… I didn't have anyone to tell me 'Cynthia, everything is going to be fine'”he commented in November of this year.