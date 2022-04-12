The nights are short, the days very long. Hirschfeld (49) – a daily BBQ chef/pitmaster by profession – is busy preparing meat for at least eighteen hours a day. He sleeps and works in a pavilion in the border town of Lubycza Królewska. Very occasionally the Utrechter takes some time for himself to refuel. Necessary, because what he sees, hears and experiences is the harsh reality of the brutal war in which millions of Ukrainians have become adrift.