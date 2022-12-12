Mexico. -The leader and vocalist of the most successful group of the moment, Grupo Firme, through social networks, Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cázares or better known by his artistic name as Eduin Caz shows off his new tattoos on networks which were dedicated to his wife, family and friends.

“More than 25 hours of work on my body, but I think it was necessary to do it”, were some of the words that the Grupo Firme vocalist chose to show off your new tattoos to his more than 7 million followers on Instagram along with images where he showed the huge tattoos, which were drawn.

We recommend you read:

The new tattoos were created in the abdomen, chest, shoulder and neck area specifically behind the ears where Eduin Caz placed the initials of his wife’s name and mother of his 3 children, Daysi Anahí for which the vocalist of Grupo Firme expressed, “The name of the woman who has accompanied me throughout my life and whether or not she is by my side, will always be part of my life.”

on the shoulder partEduin Caz tattooed an image hugging his grandfather while they are singing with a microphone, the 29-year-old singer explained, “At first the old man knows that I love him with all my heart and now he will always be by my side”, on several occasions the Grupo Firme vocalist has introduced his grandfather Rafael Cazarez originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa and has shared that his grandfather is always with him and is one of the most important people in his family.

We recommend you read:

in the abdomen, Eduin Caz tattooed the phrase “I get up and get rid of it”, and made it known that the meaning was very special For him, then, it was a phrase that one of his best friends who is no longer on this earthly plane always said, the artist confessed, “It is the phrase of a friend who was ahead of me along the way that since I met him he was always available to me”.

The new tattoo that is located in the area of ​​his chest, specifically between the middle of his other two tattoos, is a heart united with the symbol of dna and of which Eduin Caz expressed that the meaning was important, since It represents everything that gives you eat, the strength and his family.

The singer Eduin Caz is a fan of tattoos and in a large part of his body he has figures dedicated to people who are very special to him, with very deep meanings, which is why it is important to note that this is not the first time that he has made new tattoos, since he already has a large part of his body. He has other images, phrases and names tattooed, along with the 4 new ones that he recently made and boasted on his social networks.