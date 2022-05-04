Eduin Caz 28 years old, continues to demonstrate the style he has to dress, because now he decided to share in his Instagram stories, a photo where he is seen wearing a too extravagant black turtleneck Gucci sweatshirt, making it clear that it is one of your favorite brands.

But what is most striking about said Gucci sweatshirt is the cost it has, since it costs just over 38 thousand pesos, making it clear that the outfits he wears are not cheap at all, even on one occasion he shared part of his wardrobe which is full of luxury and fashion.

Another of the things that attracts the attention of Eduin Caz is the international fame that he has achieved thanks to Grupo Firme, since today they are one of the most popular groups in the Mexican regional, winning several awards in important ceremonies, in addition to appearing in different very important scenarios.

Eduin Caz with his Gucci/Instagram jacket

One of his most recent shows was the one he did a few days ago in Medellín, as he was one of the special guests at Maluma’s concert, who celebrated his ten-year career, leaving everyone stunned, because more than one is fascinated by the voice of the Mexican singer who has everyone talking about him for everything he has achieved.

“The clear example of what it is to carry Mexico in the blood and to put it on high, long life, firm group and VIP music”, “I do not lose faith in being able to meet him one day, he is an incredible person, you can see his humility. They deserve everything they have achieved and everything that lies ahead”, “This boy naturally likes him because of his humility. What a cool human being!”, write social networks.

Eduin Caz/Instagram’s exclusive jacket

It is worth mentioning that Grupo Firme also gave people something to talk about on social networks recently when they appeared at the Coachella Festival where they played several of their hits and, as expected, the public received it in the best way, making it clear that they are doing things well, so expect more from them.

Read more: Rosa Gloria Chagoyán better known as Lola la Trailera looks impeccable at almost 70 years old