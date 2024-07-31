Eduin Caz and his wife baptized their youngest son in Mazatlán on Tuesdayin a private ceremony that took place in the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception and in which only a few people were present, in addition, this July 30 the singer celebrates his 30th birthday.
Eduin Caz, member of the group Firme, and his wife Daisy Anahí were happy about the baptism of their son They named him Christian Osvaldo and he is the youngest of three children they have. The Facebook page Mazatlán es mi tierra is the one that publishes some images of the ceremony.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
This day is a great celebration for Eduin Caz and his family, as they celebrate the baptism of their son Christian Osvaldo and could not go unnoticed, so it will continue with a meal and a big party that will surely be attended by several friends of the vocalist of the group. Firm group.
Mazatlán has become a favorite destination for the Caz family, They have visited it on many occasions, they have many friends and family here, which is probably why they chose it to perform the baptism of their little one, who is thirteen months old.
Eduin Caz is originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, and is part of the Firme group, a group with which he has had success, as with his songs he has reached the taste of the young public above all and he has also made musical collaborations with other artists and groups.
‘Love was not for me’, ‘Get over me’, ‘What a lost wave’, ‘Speaking clearly’ and ‘Quality’ are some of the songs that have become popular Eduin Caz with the Firm group.
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández on an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a contributor in the entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, and Entertainment; then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Throughout my career I have interviewed great figures in the entertainment industry, including Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D’Alessio, Mijares, and Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others, from the beginning. Since the end of 2015, I have worked as a web reporter in the Entertainment section of Debate. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, as well as about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D’Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
mexican rx online: mexican border pharmacies shipping to usa – buying prescription drugs in mexico