Eduin Caz and his wife baptized their youngest son in Mazatlán on Tuesdayin a private ceremony that took place in the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception and in which only a few people were present, in addition, this July 30 the singer celebrates his 30th birthday.

Eduin Caz, member of the group Firme, and his wife Daisy Anahí were happy about the baptism of their son They named him Christian Osvaldo and he is the youngest of three children they have. The Facebook page Mazatlán es mi tierra is the one that publishes some images of the ceremony.

This day is a great celebration for Eduin Caz and his family, as they celebrate the baptism of their son Christian Osvaldo and could not go unnoticed, so it will continue with a meal and a big party that will surely be attended by several friends of the vocalist of the group. Firm group.

Photo taken from the Facebook portal Mazatlán is my land.

Mazatlán has become a favorite destination for the Caz family, They have visited it on many occasions, they have many friends and family here, which is probably why they chose it to perform the baptism of their little one, who is thirteen months old.

Eduin Caz is originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, and is part of the Firme group, a group with which he has had success, as with his songs he has reached the taste of the young public above all and he has also made musical collaborations with other artists and groups.

‘Love was not for me’, ‘Get over me’, ‘What a lost wave’, ‘Speaking clearly’ and ‘Quality’ are some of the songs that have become popular Eduin Caz with the Firm group.