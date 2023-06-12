eduin caz once again entered the world of criticism, this after having made some braids which he boasted on social networks and far from his fans letting him know that they look good on him, they assure that the leader of firm group He doesn’t know what to do to get attention.

In the video you can see Eduin Caz on a gym bench giving his all, but far from noticing how he was training, Internet users commented that he looked very bad with his new look with braids, for which he received a lot of hate unleashing madness.

And it is that if there is something that fascinates eduin caz It is to look fashionable, but on this occasion the public did not like it at all, in addition, many Internet users have commented that fame has risen too much, that is why it has been criticized too much on networks.

“Every day more ridiculous what it is to want to attract attention”, “It affected him to get together with 6ix9ine”, “How ridiculous with those braids! There is no way to attract attention anymore! Nacooo”, “Omg pls take off that hair lol. You looked at yourself better before”, “Poor emptier boy can’t be. Losing everything and he doesn’t realize it”, “The more children he has, the more naco and ridiculous he dresses, on the other hand, the mother of her children dresses better, she looks better and much more pretty”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that eduin caz Despite the criticism, he continues, because he already knows how the world of entertainment and networks is managed, although on some occasions he has commented that he does feel a bit overwhelmed.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp