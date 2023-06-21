Edwin Caz leader of firm groupis being labeled as an advantage in social networks, this after appearing in Monterey where he invited a young man who went viral on networks to sing, as Edén Muñoz would invite him to sing, since several users tagged him to do a collaboration.

But the controversy broke out when the young man attended the Grupo Firme concert and Eduin Caz invited him to sing, which sparked controversy, since many users say that the leader of the group did know of the intentions that Edén Muñoz, former leader of 50 caliberhad with the boy, but the interpreter of Get over me he won.

If you check the video you can see how Eduin Caz ex-husband of daisy anahyduets with the young man, who has a powerful voice, but the comments, far from being favorable, turned out to be quite the opposite, since they began to tell the artist that the young man was going to collaborate with Edén Muñoz and not with him.

“I thought that if I was going to sing it to @Edén Muñoz, he said he would record it”, “Someone said well in the comments of his video, let Eduin Caz not see it”, “Uta Eden Muñoz had told him to record it”, “Eden asked for it but he never offered it to her, if the canga would be better, it would be raffled!”, “Tell him not to leave his second voice aside, it is his complement. Aligned plebs,” write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that Eduin Caz, despite the hate, continues on, since his rise to fame has brought him many controversies, although that has not prevented him from moving forward, since he prefers to continue making music and be the most innovative.

