Given the low salaries and precarious conditions in which the educational sector finds itself, the teaching career is becoming less and less attractive for young people in Venezuela. Those who have been in the union for decades complain that not even their long experience guarantees them a decent salary and some of those who have organized to protest the situation denounce persecution by the State.

The president of the NGO Assembly of Education and university professor, Tulio Ramírez, describes the situation as critical. The promotion rate of new teachers in universities and pedagogical institutes in Venezuela is increasingly lower. He recalls that in 2010, the Libertador Pedagogical University (the main public institution dedicated to teacher training) and its affiliates had an enrollment of 106,000 students, while today it barely reaches 43,000 throughout the country.

“The School of Education of the Catholic University of Táchira closed its doors three years ago due to lack of enrollment; the School of Education of the UCV in 2005 had approximately 5,000 students, today it does not reach 800. Since 2015, the schools of education at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB) and the Metropolitan University, have had a reduction in their enrollment of almost 70%,” says Ramírez.

According to estimates by union organizations, at least 200,000 teachers have left the classrooms, either to leave the country or dedicate themselves to other jobs. According to UCAB estimates, Venezuela currently needs 255,374 new educators.

Archive Image. A professor teaches students in his classroom at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) in Caracas, on November 25, 2021. AFP – FEDERICO PARRA

“Not only are there no trained teachers in the classrooms, but there is no replacement generation. Getting teachers to return to the classrooms is difficult with these salary levels, but it is also very difficult for a high school graduate to be enthusiastic about studying education if that It is not going to guarantee a standard of living typical of a professional,” the university professor told France 24.

The professor explains that many of these teachers are replaced in an improvised manner by people with basic knowledge but without degrees or by volunteers who do not have pedagogical training, which directly affects the quality of education in Venezuela.

“Recently, an investigation carried out by UCAB teachers revealed that student performance in private and public schools is already equally bad, there are no significant differences in grades in areas such as mathematics, Spanish, numerical ability, reading comprehension. Previously there was a significant gap, but now the situation is so serious that the quality has also gone down in the private sector and one of the reasons is the diaspora of teachers,” he added.

The lowest salaries in the region

According to the director of the School of Education at the Andrés Bello Catholic University, Carlos Calatrava, a teacher in Venezuela should have a base salary equivalent to USD 949.9, an estimate corresponding to the average salary in South America. “The average base salary in the region ranges from 2,500 dollars a month that a teacher in Chile can earn to less than ten dollars a month that a teacher earns in Venezuela.”

Archive image. A teacher participates in a protest in front of the Ministry of Education building to demand better salaries in Caracas, Venezuela, on October 22, 2019. AFP – YURI CORTEZ

One of the proposals of this university to improve the educational system is that 30% of the VAT (Value Added Tax) collection be allocated solely and exclusively for education. “Let it come from there to pay the teachers, accommodate the schools and to sustain the educational system. That it is not a percentage of the national budget,” said Calatrava.

However, the lack of political will means that these types of initiatives are not really taken into account by the Executive. “There is talk of a deliberate interest that education in Venezuela is not of quality. I say deliberate because you don't get to have three million excluded from the educational system for free, you don't get a base salary of two hundred bolivars a month (equivalent to 5 dollars) that improvised,” Calatrava told France 24.

“I am a professor at the Central University of Venezuela, I have the highest rank and I work full-time. Having a Master's and Doctorate with 30 years of service, I earn 520 bolivars per month (equivalent to 14 dollars at the exchange rate in Venezuela), university professor Tulio Ramírez told France 24. “A teacher with my same characteristics in Ecuador would be between USD 3,000 and USD 4,200,” he adds.

“There seems to be no political will to improve teacher salaries because the country has invested in other things. The budget granted by the Ministry of Education to universities in Venezuela corresponds to only 1 or 2% of what the University requests and needs. At the public level, new schools are not built, but existing ones are not maintained either,” Ramírez told France 24.

Recently, President Nicolás Maduro announced the increase of the so-called “economic war bonus” and the food ticket to the equivalent of USD 100 per month starting February 1. However, the base salary remained at 130 bolivars per month, equivalent to 3.6 dollars at the official rate, in a country where the basic family basket exceeds USD 500 per month.

Educators must have multiple jobs to survive

Andreína Díaz has been a teacher for 15 years. For most of her teaching career she worked in the public sector, but in 2020 she was forced to resign due to not being able to support her three children with the sum of the two salaries she earned. Her husband emigrated to Chile in search of higher income to be able to send them remittances, but after a while he gave up and did not return.

Andreína, like most of her fellow educators, must work more than two jobs to survive. In the midst of the pandemic, she started a business selling balloon arrangements, candy and chocolates in the lower part of her residence. At the same time, she improvised a school to offer guided homework and help children who had been left without education due to the closure of most high schools. Later, she installed a nursery area and a preschool room, with the help of her relatives. Today she has 80 children under her care and has been able to employ six other teachers who, with great regret, were also forced to leave the public educational sector due to salaries with which they could not afford transportation or food. .

Andreína Díaz has been a teacher for 15 years but must hold several jobs to support herself. © Personal archive

“After I resigned, four more resigned. Most of the teachers told me: 'I had to start taking baking courses, give supervised homework at home, act as a taxi driver.' Everyone is doing something, but no teacher is alone with the fifteenth and last, because that is not enough for anything,” Andreína told France 24.

In addition to being a teacher, giving private classes, running her own school and selling arrangements with candy, Andreína actively participates in protests called by educators. She works as a union member and invests part of her time in explaining to other teachers the demands that are raised to the Ministry. “That is also a job, visiting the schools and seeing their needs to support.”

Educators also denounce persecution

The critical situation of teachers in Venezuela has kept them in the streets in protest. On January 15, Teacher's Day in the country, demonstrations by educators were recorded both in the Capital and in the main cities.

As a result of these acts, a teacher was arrested. This is Víctor Venegas, president of the National Federation of Unions and Colleges of Education Workers in Venezuela, who led the union's protests in the state of Barinas. On January 17, state police officers broke into the Federation headquarters and, without a search warrant, forcibly took the professor away. Later, the attorney general announced that he had been arrested for conspiracy and for planning actions against the peace of the country. Venegas is also an active member of the Vente Venezuela party, led by opposition leader María Corina Machado, who immediately demanded his release.

For the teacher and union leader Elsa Castillo, who has also been a victim of persecution, it is a bill for the union, because it was the educators who took to the streets to protest and motivated the rest of the public workers in the health sector, workers, retirees, among others, to join the protests throughout the country.

“They put a SEBIN (Bolivarian Intelligence Service) car at the entrance of your building, and they rudely tell you –yes, I'm watching you-. That is a revenge of the system because we were the educators who assumed that we were not going to continue with that yoke and we took to the streets,” the union leader told France 24. For Castillo, the persecution of educators, their low salaries and the deterioration of the educational system corresponds to a State policy: “It is necessary for a government that seeks to have absolute control of its population, to keep it ignorant,” she stated.