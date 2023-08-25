Virtual schools intensified their advertisements on “social networking” groups, calling for the continuation of student registration and the granting of additional discounts on reduced fees, confirming that they are accredited and their certificates recognized in all countries of the world, while educators warned that registering in external virtual schools is a risk to the student’s future, because There are fears that her degrees will not be approved in the labor market and in international universities.

And “Emirates Today” monitored the exchange of students’ families on “social networking” groups, advertisements for virtual schools that enroll students in foreign countries for low fees, and grant certificates accredited by Arab and foreign countries, and recognized by international universities “according to the advertisements.”

They attributed their approach to these schools to the search for the lowest possible tuition fees.

In detail, the students’ families exchanged an advertisement for an international virtual school confirming – on its website – that it is licensed by the Ministry of Education in an Arab country, indicating that it is an educational institution that was launched from an Arab capital to reach all parts of the world, and that it adopts an internationally recognized curriculum that includes all educational stages, Starting from preparatory to high school, and granting its graduates internationally recognized certificates, which qualify them to enter the most prominent universities in the world.

The school indicated that it attracts qualified academic staff to deal with the latest technologies within educational platforms that keep pace with the latest technologies of the era, and that registration continues for the new academic year at reduced prices, including a “laptop” loaded with an electronic copy of the textbooks or a colored paper copy, as desired. student, with a 10% discount from the tuition for students who drop out of school.

The advertisement includes an Emirati phone number for communication, and the tuition fees for students residing in the UAE range between 1480 and 3680 dirhams, depending on the grade, and the school allows the fees to be paid monthly.

Another advertisement for a virtual school stated that it follows a traditional school in a Middle Eastern country, and follows the board of directors to which the urban school is affiliated. ), consists of a set of basic, necessary and elective subjects. Tuition fees range from $1,500 annually for kindergarten, to $3,000 for high school. The fee for the e-curriculum subscription of $200 is added to the fees.

The school pointed out that at the end of each grade, the student receives a transcript, which is an official document proving that he has successfully completed the level, and qualifies him to move to the next grade in the same school or in another school, whether it is a traditional or a virtual school. At the end of the secondary stage, students are provided with a GPA document for the entire stage (9-12), which facilitates their next step, whether in obtaining a profession or university admission.

A third advertisement for a virtual school stated that it provides a curriculum for an Arab country for grades one to three from high school, provided that the student is registered at the embassy in the country of residence, and performs end-of-year exams with the system of exams for students abroad, noting that it provides high-quality content for male and female students, which helps them To absorb information in a simple and smooth way around the clock, with the ability to apply this understanding and solve practical questions and exercises in an interactive manner.

Tuition fees range between 200 and 500 dollars annually, provided that the guardian bears the responsibility and fees for registering his children in the system.

On the other hand, educators: Muhammad Fadl, Fatima Musa and Nadia Abdullah confirmed that virtual education has become one of the modern methods of education that is internationally recognized. It is based on distance learning, and aims to attract students who, under normal circumstances, cannot continue with a traditional educational programme. All countries of the world have resorted to it during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

And they continued, “Registration in external virtual schools is a risk to the student’s future, because there are fears that their degrees will not be approved in the labor market and at international universities.”

They stressed that “the dispute is not about the type of traditional or virtual education, but rather about the fact that their certificates are recognized within the country so that students can be reassured about their future,” noting that “the temptation to lower tuition fees is not an indicator of attraction, as there are private schools in the country whose fees do not exceed 4000 dirhams annually and can be registered. There are also many schools for children of low-income families. Students can be enrolled in schools of tolerance that target the children of residents with limited incomes, in addition to the presence of a percentage of children of residents in government schools.

The teachers, Mustafa Al-Aasar, Mona Al-Sayed and Aisha Hazem, said that the idea of ​​distance learning is one of the ideas that has proven its importance and success in the recent period, especially as it provided solutions to many students who dropped out of school due to certain circumstances, whether due to illness, travel or movement, and it is one of the most important projects. Modern schools that operate according to an advanced and developed educational methodology. However, these schools must be credible, meet the educational requirements, and run under the umbrella of an international educational institution to ensure their educational outcomes and the validity of their academic certificates.

They emphasized that virtual schools exist in the UAE, including the Virtual Educational Partnerships School, which was launched by the Department of Education and Knowledge three years ago, to provide free education for students, whose difficult financial circumstances forced them to leave private schools, as a result of their parents’ inability to bear tuition costs.

Educators and administrators in private schools suggested allowing traditional schools that are licensed in the country, and have the technical capabilities and technological experience, to open virtual branches that serve students inside and outside the country, noting that allowing traditional schools to open virtual branches will be tantamount to training and preparation for the future, because it is expected within twenty years. In the future, a complete change will take place in the form of the educational system, due to the dominance of digital technology and metaverse applications that will form the foundations of the educational process, and turn the world into an open classroom, which will result in the disappearance of the education model based on buildings, classrooms, and compulsory attendance, to be replaced by the virtual education that students receive. anytime and anywhere.

On the other hand, families of students in private schools called for expanding the provision of study seats in private schools for children of low-income families, and for providing study options for children of financially troubled families, or who were exposed to emergency circumstances, such as losing work and the only source of income, noting that the limited seats and the high school fees Private schools play a major role in the tendency of some to enroll in virtual schools outside the country.

It is worth noting that the Department of Education and Knowledge had indicated – earlier – that it and its partners were evaluating the need to provide more curricula in the new virtual school, while considering the possibility of expanding the project.

School of Virtual Partnerships

The Department of Education and Knowledge launched the School of Virtual Educational Partnerships in October 2020, to provide free education for students who were forced by difficult financial circumstances to leave private schools as a result of their parents’ inability to bear the tuition costs, as the school launched in its experimental phase to continue their education, according to the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and education.

The school received students from 15 different nationalities, who constituted the first batch of its students.

Since its inauguration, the school has provided free virtual education services. And provided digital devices to its students on the principle of secondment, and the school follows the teaching plans and tests approved according to the curriculum of the Ministry of Education in the UAE, which allows students to transfer at any time to any other private school, according to the regulatory laws approved by the department, and in the event that students wish to return to private schools. The school witnessed the graduation of the first batch (Grade 12) in July 2022, and it included that more than 50% of the students achieved an average grade of more than 90% in high school.

• 1,500 dollars for kindergarten and 3,000 dollars for high school… virtual school fees.

• Students’ families go to virtual schools in search of reduced tuition fees.

• Private schools in the country provide urban education with a fee of 4000 dirhams annually.