Educators emphasized that virtual education will continue alongside real education, but it will not be a substitute for it.

Finally, during a symposium organized remotely by the Arab Cultural Club in Sharjah, under the title “Virtual School and Educational Objectives”, they discussed the problems associated with distance education, including student boredom, and digital security problems.

Dr. Ahmed Aqili said that the concerned authorities trained more than 25,000 government teachers and administrators, and 5,000 teachers at the level of private education, at the beginning of the pandemic.

He stressed the existence of obstacles associated with distance education, some of which are technical, including those related to the student, who may become bored or reluctance, including digital security problems, noting that the Ministry of Education is working in cooperation with several parties to overcome these obstacles and reduce their effects.

As for Hamada Abdul Latif, he stressed that the cornerstone of the UAE’s success in the field of virtual education was the technical infrastructure that was accomplished in previous years, as it was a decisive factor in the transformation that the country witnessed during the Corona pandemic.

Hamada’s difference between virtual education and distance education, for virtual education is the one that takes place via the Internet, and distance education may occur by means other than the Internet, such as the telephone, television and other means of communication, and a difference in this context between several types of education, namely: distance education , hybrid education, blended education, direct education, and asynchronous education.

As for the problems facing virtual education, he said that among them are the problems of information security, and the absence of self-censorship among students, as the Internet allows the student to leave the class and swim in the vast Internet world, which may deviate from learning.

As for Hassan Abudayeh, he began his speech by differentiating between the virtual school and distance education, and said that the virtual school is a school that has the characteristics of a traditional school, but education in it does not take place in real classes, but rather in virtual classes in which the teacher communicates with students remotely, and as for education through After that, it is what is done through digital platforms that do not require the classroom model, and give the learner freedom of choice and time, and multiple tools for learning and research.

The participants expected that virtual education will continue and expand in the future, but it will not be a substitute for real education, especially in the early stages of education, because the social, national, human and behavioral features of the traditional educational process are indispensable.



