Educators called on students and their parents to take advantage of the summer vacation period to anticipate the student’s professional and academic future, by involving him in the events and activities offered by various training centers, whether governmental or organized by some private schools.

They reported that summer training has many benefits, most notably teaching students new languages ​​or developing their programming skills, in addition to them doing volunteer work that enables them to acquire community values ​​that enhance the virtue of tolerance and doing good.

In detail, computer teacher Khaled Al Hosani said that the summer vacation is the longest vacation a student gets in the academic year, and he should not spend it all traveling, playing, or having fun. Rather, he should mix all of that with training or learning new skills.

He added that investing the student’s time during the summer vacation makes it beneficial, as he can entertain himself, play the games he loves, and at the same time learn a new language or improve his level in a specific language or skill.

He stressed that the biggest role in making the summer vacation beneficial for the student, especially the first and second cycle students, falls on the family, as his relatives must organize the vacation time and arrange his priorities to improve his skill and educational level.

Educational expert, Fatima Abdullah, stated that good planning and students’ good use of the summer vacation contribute to their personal and academic development, by taking advantage of the available opportunities, where they can achieve their goals and enhance their professional future, noting that developing personal skills and experiences is done through learning a new language, or developing programming and graphic design skills.

“Among the activities that students can do during the summer are volunteer work, attending workshops to gain new experiences, and taking advantage of job opportunities,” she added, noting that students can plan their academic future during the summer vacation, search for potential study programs or universities, and attend education and knowledge fairs to obtain information.

For his part, teacher Mustafa Talaat stressed that despite the importance of investing time, it is also important for students to allocate part of their time to rest and relax, to renew their energy and prepare for the next academic year.

He explained that summer training helps the student expand his knowledge and interaction with society, and makes him interact with real work environments, which gives him valuable experiences that may not be available in traditional classrooms, in addition to developing his leadership skills by assuming real responsibilities and facing professional challenges.

The Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Distinction, affiliated with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, called for taking advantage of the summer vacation to join youth activities and events.

She stressed that participation enhances progress in the Sharjah Award for Excellence and Distinction in Education, pointing out the importance of the role of the educational field and society in investing the summer vacation in a fruitful and constructive manner, to enable and train students of different ages in basic skills, expand their horizons, and develop their talents and abilities in a sustainable manner. This contributes to enhancing their participation in the award and achieving their aspirations for a useful and purposeful vacation.

The Emirates Schools Establishment reported that 270 male and female students are participating in educational missions to the Republic of Singapore, South Korea, the People’s Republic of China, and Japan, as part of the “Summer Abroad” programme it organises.

She said: “Our students will receive intensive training in the best universities, institutions and educational institutes, and will be exposed to the best innovative global practices.”

