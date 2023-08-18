Educational experts have suggested that parents take three basic actions to help their children reset the biological clock so that they can adjust to the start of the school year.

The measures included gradually reducing the hours children use digital devices, avoiding staying up late, and implementing plans to help them wake up early.

Educational expert Saeed Nouri said, “There is a big problem facing parents whose children are accustomed to fluctuating their sleep schedules, as day becomes night and night becomes day for many of them, and therefore they face in the first week of the school year the problem of adapting to school schedules.”

He added, “We must start by gradually reducing the children’s sleepless hours, and then set a date to communicate with the (media) means, so that the phones are withdrawn from their hands at a specific hour, so that the student goes to school while he is at the top of his focus.”

The psychological and educational specialist, Dr. Badria Al-Dhanhani, said that the beginning of the school year witnesses a change in the habits that our children acquired during the summer vacation, such as staying up late, eating meals late at night, and waking up late in the day, noting that “lack of sleep leads to an imbalance in the body’s biological clock. And it negatively affects many of its vital functions, so that the student is not vigilant enough to receive information.”

And she pointed out that «a positive trick can be done to encourage the child to wake up early before school, by going out together for a sporting activity, or buying an item for the home early in the morning, and the movement activity helps the child to sleep early due to fatigue».

And she warned against offering the child any drinks that contain caffeine, such as chocolate and soda, “because they cause insomnia and sleep disturbance.” And bring the bedtime a few days before the study, to help him adjust the biological clock of his body.

The psychological and family counselor, Dr. Hayam Abu Mishaal, said, “It is necessary for the students’ families to set fixed times for sleeping and waking up, and trying to adhere to them regularly, so that the difference between bedtime and wake-up time is consistent daily, even during the weekends. This helps regulate the baby’s sleep clock and promotes a healthy sleep pattern.

And she called for establishing a sleep routine that includes calming activities before it, such as taking a warm shower and reading or listening to soft music, which promotes comfort and relaxation, while reducing the use of screens before bed, “because the blue light resulting from them can hinder the secretion of the hormone melatonin, which helps with good sleep.” .

She explained that it is necessary to create a sleeping environment by using dark curtains to control the lighting of the room.

And she stressed the importance of parents setting a good example for children through healthy sleep and applying the routine that the child should follow, with patience, as children take some time to adapt to changes in the sleep schedule after the summer vacation.

She stated that the sufficient time to adjust the bedtime for children after vacation varies from one child to another, and depends on specific factors, such as age and previous sleep pattern, and the extent to which schedule changes are affected during the summer vacation.

A member of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Child Protection Association, Widad Salem Al-Mahmoud, said that parents make a big mistake by giving the child complete rest during the summer vacation, such as staying up late and eating at irregular times, so that he can enjoy his summer vacation, but these practices are dangerous because they cause him stress. And his guardian.

She added: «As long as we start in the final stage of the summer vacation, we must realize some things that parents must take into account, to prepare psychologically and healthily to receive the new school year, the first of which is setting the child’s bedtime, so we must take into account the child’s notification of the importance of the school year. And we make him fully prepared to receive him, so that he arranges his school affairs so that he feels that there are new responsibilities after the vacation.”

She mentioned that it is necessary to keep the child away from electronic devices, and reduce their use, while making the house quieter at an early age, so that the child’s body is ready for sleep, in addition to the need to keep him away from some foods and drinks that increase the body’s energy.

