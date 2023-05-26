Educational specialists and experts stressed the importance of qualifying specialized cadres to support people with learning difficulties, and developing the job performance of teachers and specialists as the main pillar in the process of containing and empowering people with learning difficulties, through the implementation of the best local and international training programs.

They explained during the “Learning Difficulties” symposium organized by the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties yesterday, under the slogan “Different Learners… Equal Opportunities”, in partnership with the Sharjah Education Academy, that there are a number of highly effective standards to support students with learning difficulties and improve educational outcomes, as well as On the importance of a multi-level support system that helps to look at the student holistically.

Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, affirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah has made tangible and clear efforts to support people with learning disabilities, guarantee all their rights and provide them with the best levels of education and care. The Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties is keen to contribute to strengthening these efforts, employing the latest practices in the field of qualifying specialized cadres, and developing the job performance of teachers and specialists as the main pillar in the process of containing and empowering people with learning difficulties, through implementing the best local and international training programs, and providing teachers and specialists. With practical knowledge, information and skills, and informing them of international practices and experiences that will enable them to use modern teaching tools and motivating educational methods, which raises the educational and qualification outcomes of students, and contributes to enabling the center to achieve its goals of supporting people with learning difficulties and developing their cognitive skills, Increasing community awareness of learning difficulties.

For her part, the Director of the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, Dr. Hanadi Al-Suwaidi, indicated that the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties believes in the importance of developing rehabilitative and educational cadres. Therefore, it is working on implementing specialized training courses that will raise the efficiency of teachers and specialists in the rehabilitative and educational affairs, which is reflected in a positive manner. Positive on their work mechanisms in diagnosing cases of people with learning disabilities in all respects.

Dr. Ahmed Hassan Hamdan from the UAE University said that there are a number of highly effective standards to support students with learning difficulties and improve their educational outcomes, most notably cooperation with professionals to increase student success, organizing and facilitating interviews between specialists and parents, as well as cooperation with students’ families to support students. Educating students and securing the services they need.

The comprehensive education specialist at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Dana Abdel-Ahad, said that the multi-level support system is based on research that focuses today on students and how to support them, and then we look at the student comprehensively, and this system is effective with students who suffer from learning difficulties, explaining that this The system focuses on professional development to improve positive behaviors, in addition to the importance of the role of parents.

She pointed out that there are three levels of the multi-level support system, where 80% of students benefit from the instructions of the first level, while the second level targets about 15% of students, while 5% of students need the third level with what it represents of additional support.