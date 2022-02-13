Hundreds of people, including educators, politicians and personalities, attended the wake of businessman João Carlos Di Genio, founder of the Unip/Objetivo group, who died of a heart attack on Saturday night at the age of 82. They highlighted the innovative character of Di Genio’s ideas and his legacy for Brazilian education.

The vice-rector of the University of São Paulo, Maria Arminda do Nascimento Arruda, highlighted the importance that Di Genio gave to the formation of new generations and, above all, his human legacy. “He was a man of immense capacity to accept differences of opinion and diverse political views. He built his school in the dictatorship and received persecuted teachers. For him, what mattered was the quality of the people,” she said.

“Di Genio’s training, who passed the Faculty of Medicine in the first place, is USP”, said Maria Arminda. “Professor Di Genio was an undisputed leader. He had the clarity that, without knowledge, culture and science, he cannot advance. “Di Genio’s great work is the expression that, without education, we will not solve Brazil’s central issues, nor will we be able to overcome our immense inequality”, said the vice-rector.

“We are seeing the dismantling of research and cultural institutions. May the legacy of Di Genio serve to make us reflect on what is happening. He was an enlightened man, who projected the future.”

To the Estadão, teacher Sandra Miessa, Di Genio’s widow, said her husband felt sick at home on Saturday night. He was treated by paramedics, but died. “He wasn’t sick. He was hypertensive, but he took his medication. His heart weakened and stopped,” she said. “It was a painless heart attack. He even watched the Palmeiras game on TV. At night, he was closing his eyes, and when the rescuers arrived, it was not possible to do anything else”.

Sandra recalled Di Genio’s innovations for Brazilian education since the 1960s. “He was the first to put computers in schools, television, video classes, satellite classes. He wanted students to have access to technology, the arts and sport.”

“He always believed a lot in talent and said that a person does not have just one talent. A student who likes math also likes art, etc. He lived among the students, talking and wanting to know what they liked,” she said.

“He had a following before social media existed. At the beginning of his career, he left the school where he taught to open his own course and all the students followed him”. “He was very innovative, he really liked what he did and always wanted to have the best and most capable around him”, she said. “With the opening of the Medicine course, in 2022, it seems that it has closed the cycle”.

A journalist by training, Sandra should be at the head of the group. They had been married for 37 years and had three children: a 16-year-old twin and a 14-year-old boy.

Former governor Geraldo Alckmin, a student of doctor Drauzio Varella in the Objective course in 1971, says he fell in love with the school so much that he became a pre-college teacher for a period. He highlighted Di Genio’s vision and generosity.

“He was a generous and avant-garde man,” said Alckmin. “He made an extraordinary contribution to education, science and health, helped many students to enter college and created one of the largest universities in Latin America”.

Graduated in medicine, Di Genio began his career as a prep school teacher and never abandoned education. Professor Marília Ancona-Lopez, vice-rector of undergraduate courses at Unip, highlights that he wanted to open a medical school, but had doubts about the project because she wanted it to be a course of excellence. “Fortunately, he was able to see the course start working now in 2022,” she said.

Marília has worked in the group for over 50 years and highlights Di Genio’s informality and openness in his relationships with the team and the trust he placed in people. “More than charging, he knew how to listen and talk. He listened to students, faculty and staff. With him, things were decided like that,” she says.

“More than just worrying about his own business, Di Genio had a broad vision of what was happening with Brazilian education, politics and institutions”, says Marília. “He was a man of great intelligence, capable of evaluating multiple variables”, says the professor. “When I finished a conversation with Di Genio, I always felt that I had learned something”.

