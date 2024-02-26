Experts and specialists in the field of education have confirmed that there is an urgent need to recognize the necessity of a radical change in the nature of the curricula being taught, especially in light of the presence of artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence represented by “GPT Chat”, so that these technologies provide more possibilities in preparing… Specialized educational curricula that take into account the needs of each student.

In detail, the Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashemi, said during the Sharjah Education Development Summit yesterday that scientific research and studies have proven that the factors for the success of any educational system depend on scientific foundations and requirements, the most important of which is the culture of continuous improvement, which the Sharjah Private Education Authority has adopted since its inception. .

She explained that the results of school evaluation in 2018 constituted an unprecedented challenge, as only 8% of private sector schools in Sharjah were rated as good or above, and only 4% of schools were rated in the Arabic language for native speakers at a good level or above, and 15% Only percent of our students in Sharjah private schools receive a good education or above, and only 15% have trained and qualified teachers and school leaders, and zero percent of citizen teachers in Sharjah private schools.

She explained that since then, the process of improvement and development began, inspired by the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, relying on 5 main pillars: government support, a culture of continuous improvement, governance, capacity building, and the partner community, which are the pillars in which the work was based on specialized research in development and improvement, pointing out that The results of the evaluation of the quality of the performance of private schools in Sharjah for the “Itqan” program last year revealed the achievement of a qualitative leap in developing and improving education in the emirate, as the performance of schools in the private sector in the Emirate of Sharjah improved by 70% in the “Itqan” program, compared to the results of 2018.

She pointed out that the performance of schools in all subjects improved, and the Arabic language subject for native speakers rose from four percent (4%) at a good level or above, to 59%, and the percentage of only 15% of students who were receiving education in schools with a good level jumped to 61%. While parents’ satisfaction with the quality of teaching and learning was achieved at a rate of 84%, and in the students’ quality of life index the rate reached 86%, and the index for training and developing teachers’ capabilities jumped to 70%, and the percentage of investment in private education increased by 25%, in addition to the presence of 78 teachers. A qualified citizen teacher who is a member of the “Teacher and Be Proud” program.

In turn, the research and analysis expert at the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Dr. Matthew Roby, said that there is a lot of research that has been presented about developing education, but at the same time there are major problems related to the extent of verifying the validity of the research, stressing that we must be aware of all the needs of all schools. And the concerned parties.

Robbie stressed that any intervention by the government sector in practices and strategies bears fruit. We always try to meet the needs of students with some type of strategy, but we must put the well-being and needs of students before us, and not provide any type of research that may lead to wrong results in application. Because it will lead to problems in the educational process.

The CEO of the Australian Council for Educational Research, Professor Geoff Masters, said that we have some important and sensitive points in the educational sector, but we must have international recognition of the need for radical change in the nature of the curriculum. We now have artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence, so the method of learning itself must change.

He pointed out that technology enables us to have greater capabilities in preparing specialized educational curricula that meet the needs of every student, pointing out that technology enables students to acquire knowledge and learn in different ways.

For his part, the President of the International Society for Educational Research, Professor Mustafa Eryaman, called for the importance of communication between those in charge of education with politicians and policy makers to create more cooperation in research, stressing that technologies enable us to have greater capabilities in preparing specialized educational curricula that meet the needs of everyone. student.