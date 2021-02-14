The winner of the competition “Educator of the Year of Russia”, which was held in Perm, was a teacher from Krasnodar Territory Anastasia Bystryukova, reports RIA News…

As specified, the Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergey Kravtsov, who also appointed Bystryukova as his adviser on preschool education, announced her victory via videoconferencing.

In addition, the teacher received the right to undergo an internship at the Institute of Childhood, Family and Education under the Ministry of Education.

Deputy Minister Viktor Basyuk, congratulating the participants of the competition, noted that the event had become a kind of methodological workshop for the exchange of the best professional experience.

Bystryukova works as a teacher in a kindergarten in the village of Novokorsunskaya, her total experience in the preschool education system is about 10 years.

Earlier it was reported that the “Teacher of the Year of Russia” became a teacher of mathematics from the Rostov region Mikhail Gurov. The final of the competition was held in Volgograd.