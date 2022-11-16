The educational counter-reform that the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador promulgated in December 2018 could impact the productivity of the industry and with it the economic growth of Mexico, warned an analysis by the Baker Institute of Rice University.

The document called “Why the educational reform in Mexico Is it essential to boost future productivity and economic growth?” mentions that industrial productivity is related to educational level, and by eliminating teacher evaluation, it prevents accountability for what has been achieved in the classroom.

“To have a good system of evaluation of the educational system of Mexico would have indirect effects on the economy, increasing productivity and making Mexico more competitive and attractive to foreign investors,” he says.

“The 2018 counter-reform bill takes the country in the opposite direction, hurting its economic future.”

This comes just at a time when supply chains have been hit globally and companies are contemplating relocating to locations closer to their customers, and Mexico becomes an ideal option.

“The rising cost of doing business abroad, the need to build supply chain resilience and the advent of tax break programs are additional arguments that explain why companies favor relocation and near relocation of their activities” .

To make those investments in other countries, the Baker Institute says companies need to find skilled workers in the country of their choice.

“The lack of highly qualified and educated personnel in Mexico puts you at a disadvantage when it comes to attracting new investment to make the most of relocation and relocation,” he adds.

While it is true that there is a need for a national public policy strategy to raise the educational system of Mexicoespecially in the south, where there is an educational gap, regional disparities also point to the need to invest more in public education.

But for this investment to work, teachers must be held accountable for their performance in the classroom. The López Obrador counter-reform of 2018 does not achieve this and, consequently, harms productivity and the economic growth of Mexicomentions the Baker Institute.

“It is necessary to reinforce the quality of education through good education evaluation systems, as the 2013 law intended.”