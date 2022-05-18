Educational psychology Content and curiosity promote grades, trust is important in relationships – Researchers find out which skills wing a young person’s well-being

Young “Socio-emotional skills” are important for school success and well-being, especially confidence, self-regulation, energy and optimism. This is what a recent study conducted in Finland says.

“Different skills are useful for different outcomes,” says the Academy Professor at the University of Helsinki Katariina Salmela-Arowho was one of the authors of the study.

Went it turns out that guts, self-regulation and curiosity help to get better grades. Self-regulation is about thinking before you act or not saying right away what comes to mind.

In relationships, such as relationships with friends, parents, and teachers, trust, skill in regulating emotions, and sociality become important. For example, trusting classmates is honest and trustworthy.

Mental well-being, such as satisfaction with one’s own life, is supported in particular by optimism and skills in emotional regulation and stress management.

Physical well-being with a healthy lifestyle, in turn, is combined with energy, optimism and stress management, among other things.

“We were interested in the fact that if the goal is life satisfaction, physical health, grades or good social relationships, then what skills would be especially worth investing in,” says Salmela-Aro.

In the study a total of 15 different skills related to social relationships, emotions and motivation and their link to children’s and young people’s school success, social, mental and physical well-being were explored.

In addition to the skills already mentioned, the other skills studied were empathy, ability to cooperate, sense of responsibility, creativity, tolerance, and perseverance.

Salmela-Aro emphasizes that these are precisely skills that can be developed, although differences in individuals in these traits can also be explained by genes.

“Teacher training could include teachers learning to identify these skills and find ways to influence them.”

Also at home, it is good for parents and the young person themselves to learn to recognize these skills that affect well-being and school performance.

“It would be good for a young person to get positive feedback when they recognize and use these skills.”

OECD OECD SSES research Data were obtained from more than 5,500 10- and 15-year-old schoolchildren in Helsinki.

They had self-assessed their socio-emotional skills, and in addition, their parents and teachers gave their own assessments of their skills.

One the surprising result, according to Salmela-Aro, was that the evaluations of the child and the parent were largely the same, but the evaluations of the teachers differed much from the children’s own perceptions.

The researchers assumed that teachers see so much of their students that their perception of the student would better reflect the student’s own assessment of themselves.

The question arises, whose assessment of skills then accounts for the best right: children and parents or a teacher?

The survey did not respond to this. In any case, Salmela-Aro believes that it would be worthwhile to increase knowledge in teacher education about how teachers would learn to better identify these skills in their students.

“These skills are easily misinterpreted.”

Salmela-Aro thinks that it is easier for a teacher to identify visible skills, such as guts, but “internal” skills such as self-regulation or emotion regulation are more difficult to detect.

The study by Salmela-Aro and partners has been approved for publication in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. You can also read the draft article Researchgatefrom the service.

