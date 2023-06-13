For the six grades of primary school, in the free text books From the new curriculum comes this Presentation:

“Not only of bread the man lives. If I were hungry and helpless in the street, I would not ask for a piece of bread, but rather half a bread and a book”, said the Andalusian poet Federico García Lorca, assassinated for thinking differently and for wanting a better world for his loved ones, for the humble, for those who still keep their pure soul, supportive who does not discriminate against people because of their skin color, their gender, their sexual preferences or because they do not have a weight in the bag. He was a dreamer, an idealist, he believed that culture was the key to change; he believed in books. Do you still believe in them?

In the titled Our knowledge first grade, on page 85, a policeman appears taking fingerprints from a detainee and the explanation:

Works of art themed against injustice. When things happen that seem unfair, how can they be expressed? There are people who use art as a means to describe these situations or to tell their experience.

In a yellow balloon it says: Right not to be discriminated.

At the bottom: Rosa Parks, an African-American woman who joined the anti-segregation movement in 1955 (the woman who in Alabama disobeyed the instruction of a city bus driver to give up her seat to a white man who had not even requested or requested it). claimed, an episode that led her to jail, to pay a fine and that catapulted her into US the fight for civil rights).

Beyond the references to García Lorca in the six grade books and the fact that Parks is remembered in the Saberes book, it is worth noting the indoctrination of six or seven year old boys and girls who, in any case, could know to those characters not being so minor but in literature or history classes.

With the ideologization of schools, they want to implement the vaunted “revolution of consciences” that worries so much in the field of pedagogy.

In it new curriculum which will begin to be applied in the second half of August (beginning of the 2023-2024 cycle), students are no longer the center of educational attention and “the community” remains in its place.

There are many objections that those seasoned in education have been making to this Marxist and factious model inspired by the Brazilian Paulo Freire, promoter of education

“liberating” in front of “banking”, seeing the teachers as a picket of political activists and the students as meat of “humility and rebellion”.

Among other deficiencies, the new plan lacks a book of math because they are considered an input to solve community problems. There are only 13 pages for ten themes (in Our knowledge), when until today a 200-page one is used for a rich variety of subjects.

Those consigned illustrate the many insane verses of the new gospel according to Marx Arriaga, director of Educational Materials of the Ministry of Education…

