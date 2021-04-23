The dizzying events that occurred in recent days, where a presidential DNU suspended face-to-face classes at the AMBA, the presentation of “Organized Parents” that made possible the protection that returned the presence and the protection presented by other parents asking for virtual education to be guaranteed , which the intervening judge granted, prompted me to write a text, fundamentally based on the particular history of the institution that I had the honor to preside over for many years, but which could perhaps be extrapolated to the entire school community.

The heterogeneity in regard to the political beliefs of the families that are members of the institution to which I referred in the previous paragraph was and is a fundamental characteristic of its identity. And this heterogeneity is what gives it added value that we must capitalize on to enrich our children’s education in an experiential way.

We are going through a situation where a deep rift runs through our society. Without going into evaluative considerations, in many schools, especially private ones of the CABA, two imaginary coexist, which differ from each other by their order of priority: one, that of an egalitarian, supportive school, and that seeks excellence, and another, that of a school that seeks excellence, and that is also egalitarian and supportive.

Those who strongly identify with one side of the rift feel that the school they want must absolutely represent them. Those who identify with the other side of the rift as well. And the school, all the schools, must skillfully handle the supposed contradiction that results from the superposition of these two imageries, apparently similar, but so different when it comes to setting priorities.

Institutional leadership must take into account the wishes, needs, priorities and identifications of the entire Community without taking sides on either side. It must be firm in upholding the founding and identity values ​​of the Institution in order to keep the ship on course and bring its students, its first priority, to fruition. There is nothing lukewarm about this position.

She is extraordinarily firm and committed in her defense of the institution, of their families, of education and of the values ​​it offers to its students. And these values ​​underline the dialogue, the fruitful exchange of ideas and the tolerance of positions that can apparently be irreconcilably opposed, but that share the same objective: that our children can become better people, with mental flexibility to understand the contradictions. and with adequate tools to face the complex world in which they will have to live.

These goals are not easy to achieve. But getting as close as possible to them in these moments of profound discrepancies that mark our daily lives and our social relationships with fire is the main goal of the educational task.

Ricardo Hirsch is former president of the Pestalozzi College CD