The Ministry of Education recently held a media briefing in which Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and the Ministry’s leaders spoke about the Ministry’s intensive preparations to receive the new academic year, and the new amendments in this area, which were covered extensively by local media, as well as social media platforms. We will return to them and review them in future stops, but we would like to point out and pause at the exceptional effort made by our charitable institutions, most notably the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Humanitarian Foundation, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and others, for the sake of students with limited income and from needy families, so that none of them are left behind in the education process, based on the values ​​of goodness and helping others that the UAE society is built on.

Many charitable and humanitarian institutions have launched special programs to help these students and their families, with great support from the state, large companies, banks, and philanthropists. Universities and private institutions have also interacted with these initiatives, in order to achieve their lofty humanitarian goals.

Initiatives and programs aimed at supporting needy students from poor families vary between direct financial support, scholarships, and in-kind assistance, in addition to providing academic guidance and psychological support. For example, the UAE University, Zayed University, and other local universities, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship Program, offer many programs that aim to ease the financial burden on both outstanding and needy students.

There are other initiatives to provide in-kind assistance, such as providing electronic devices and textbooks for free to students who cannot afford them, which contributes to ensuring that these students get what they need to achieve academic success.

Humanitarian and charitable initiatives that reflect, in addition to the values ​​of goodness inherent in our society, an Emirati vision that investing in education contributes to achieving sustainable development and enhances the UAE’s global competitiveness, not to mention contributing to creating a stimulating and encouraging educational environment and building a society based on knowledge and innovation.

Greetings to all these humanitarian efforts and initiatives, and to every party that works on them and participates in them. We hope that everyone will interact with them, because the goal is noble, and the objective is nobler and more sublime, to stand by a male or female student, and help them achieve their dreams of study, knowledge and excellence, to help themselves, their families and their communities. Helping and sponsoring a student of knowledge has a great reward from God, and its impact in building a person is great.